Transactions

Browns claim S Montrel Meander

Aug 21, 2019 at 04:46 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have claimed S Montrel Meander via waivers from the New York Jets. In addition, the team placed WR D.J. Montgomery (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Meander is officially in his first NFL season out of Grambling State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent last year, he spent the first 12 weeks of the season on Cleveland's practice squad before being signed to the Raiders' active roster. Meander is a native of Amarillo, Texas.

Montgomery recorded five receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown in two preseason games.

