Browns continue to push social justice initiatives, create progress toward equality for Black Americans

As the Browns take time to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, it's important to look back at what the franchise has done to inspire change when it comes to social justice and creating a more equal country for Black Americans. The organization has held a long-standing commitment to diversity, and those efforts have been highlighted in multiple initiatives and activities in the last several years.

With efforts in the Cleveland 3-Team Alliance, Be The Solution Initiative, First And Ten and core themes of Browns Give Back, the Browns have been leaders in Northeast Ohio in driving change for a more equal country, but — as the messages and importance of the often-overlooked Juneteenth holiday highlight — the work is not finished.

"We're humbly working toward making the nation better collectively," Browns Vice President of Community Relations Jenner Tekancic said. "We're just a small part of the bigger picture, and what we see is an opportunity to use our voice and our platform to help make positive change because everyone deserves to be treated equally."

Here are some of the recent ways the Browns have striven to be difference-makers in pushing social justice:

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Juneteenth Freedom Fest - The Browns sponsored the biggest Juneteenth event taking place in Cleveland this weekend in the Freedom Fest, which took place downtown Saturday for its second annual celebration. Musical performances, art demonstrations, fireworks and other festivities were a part of the celebration, and a vendor village spotlighted several Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. The Browns — as well as Cavaliers and Guardians as part of the CL3 Alliance — were on-site with activation tents with content and information about what the three-team alliance is hoping to achieve in Cleveland.

Be The Solution - Established by Executive VP of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry in 2020 after the social unrest that occurred following the death of George Floyd, the Be The Solution campaign has been a leading driver in many of the Browns' social justice initiatives. The campaign initially led to Browns employees raising over $185,000 for 14 different charities, and the impact from the campaign — which inspired many of the other initiatives and activities below — is still very much being created as the Browns continue to find ways to push toward equality and social justice reform.