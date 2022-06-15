Browns take deep dive into legacies of Bill Willis, Marion Motley and 'The Forgotten Four' during Hall of Fame visit

Bob Glauber opened the beginning of a presentation for the Browns on the "Forgotten Four" Wednesday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a simple question.

"Who here has heard of Jackie Robinson?" asked Glauber, who co-authored a book about the four players who re-integrated pro football in 1946, which led to the "Forgotten Four" nickname.

A room full of Browns players, coaches and team personnel all raised their hands, as expected.

"Now, before you got to the Cleveland Browns, who had heard of Bill Willis?" Glauber asked. Willis was a three-time All-Pro who played eight years in Cleveland and is a part of the "Forgotten Four." The group re-integrated the sport's color barrier a year before Robinson did the same for baseball.

Only one hand was raised.

Glauber asked the same question for Browns legend Marion Motley, who spent eight years with Cleveland as a running back. He led the All-America Football Conference in rushing yards in 1948 and led the NFL in rushing yards in 1950, the first year the Browns played in the league.

Two hands were raised.

"You're not alone," Glauber said.

He's right. For decades, the legacies of Willis and Motley — as well as those from Kenny Washington and Lenny Strode, the two other players from "The Forgotten Four" — have largely been stashed in the back corners of football's history cabinet. Glauber, who has covered football since 1985, went decades without hearing about the group.

So did Keyshawn Johnson, who co-authored the book with Glauber and joined the meeting via Zoom. He spent 11-years in the league as a player and seven as a broadcaster, but he didn't know of the men who re-integrated the sport until Glauber approached him with the book idea.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't want the Browns to fall in the same category.

To ensure his players were enlightened, he organized a presentation during the team's visit to Canton with Glauber and Johnson, as well as Bill Willis Jr., Clem Willis and Tony Johnson Motley — the family members of Willis and Motley — to share stories about how "The Forgotten Four" changed the game.