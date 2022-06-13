5 things to watch in Browns mandatory minicamp

2. Where the rookies play

The Browns might not need multiple rookies to become instant starters in 2022, but they will be counting on a few guys for important depth.

On offense, David Bell is a candidate to become a starter if he shows consistency in the slot, and he could also be an intriguing option for an outside role opposite Amari Cooper. Jerome Ford will look to carve a spot in a running back room that has only added to the depth it already had last year in Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton Jr.

On defense, DE Alex Wright and DT Perrion Winfrey will vie for spots in the defensive line rotation, and Martin Emerson Jr. will compete in a cornerback room that is one of the deepest positions on the roster.

Players won't be wearing pads in minicamp, so most of the position battles won't really start until training camp, but it will be interesting to see where the Browns slot some of their top rookies and who, if any, will receive looks in first-team roles.

3. Closer look at Cade

One rookie is already set to be an instant starter.

Cade York, the fourth-round draft pick from LSU, is the lone kicker on the roster and entrenched as the primary kicker for 2022. The Browns have sent York to FirstEnergy Stadium a few times to practice kicks, and he drilled a field goal from nearly 60 yards to conclude his kicking session last Wednesday during OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

We'll likely see a couple more kicking sessions in minicamp, offering York a chance to provide even more proof as to why the Browns have high confidence in him.

"To me, the sky's the limit," special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. "He can be really, really good. I'm excited about him. He's the right guy. He's the right guy for our stadium, for our city and for the division that we play in."

4. The defensive tackle rotation

Two starting spots are up for grabs in the defensive interior. Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott received a lot of the first-team reps in OTAs, but it wouldn't be surprising to possibly see the Browns rotate others — Winfrey, Tommy Togiai and Sheldon Day — at those spots before the season begins.

The Browns are confident two players from that bunch can emerge as starters. We'll see in minicamp if the Browns have any other combinations in mind for first-team snaps.

5. Receiver competition behind Amari

Cooper will undoubtedly be the top, featured receiver for the offense. Behind him, Anthony Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jakeem Grant Sr., Bell and other receivers will fight for spots.

Because players aren't wearing pads, minicamp practices are mostly geared toward working on the pass game, so it'll still be a good time to evaluate the receiver competition. The Browns are expecting Schwartz and Peoples-Jones to take a big step as they enter their second and third seasons, respectively.