Chris Kiffin confident Browns have 'the right guys' in defensive tackle competition

The Browns have two starting jobs open at DT and multiple young players who will fight for them in training camp

Jun 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

061022_Kiffin

Chris Kiffin believes the Browns will see quite a few players in the defensive interior take a big step in 2022.

Both defensive tackle spots will require two new starters, and Kiffin, who is entering his third season as the defensive line coach, has high hopes for the new pieces the Browns have acquired this offseason and younger guys who have been waiting for starting opportunities.

Those players include free-agent acquisition Taven Bryan and third-year veteran Jordan Elliott — the two players who received first-team reps throughout most of organized team activities — as well as Tommy Togiai, Sheldon Day and rookie Perrion Winfrey. The group is largely unproven, but it's full of young players the Browns believe can blossom in 2022.

"We addressed (the position) in free agency with Taven, and we addressed it in the draft with Perrion," Kiffin said Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. "We also expect guys to take that next step with Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott. They know they've got to step up their game and their time is coming."

Bryan has the most starting experience of the bunch with 17 career starts, all with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the first round in 2018. Elliott, who was given a larger role in the Browns' interior rotation toward the end of last season, is second with four starts. Day has three, while Togiai and Winfrey have none.

But Kiffin sees untapped potential in each player. For someone like Bryan, a change of scenery — and placement in the Browns' 4-3 scheme, which is different from the 3-4 scheme the Jaguars deployed last year — could lead to more production. He totaled a career-low 15 tackles last season, but he's still 26 years old and has talents Kiffin believes he'll maximize in Cleveland.

"You can see the explosiveness and all the reasons he was a first-round pick," Kiffin said. "We're finding out how we can tap into his potential and get him to perform at a high level in our scheme. We think he's a great fit."

Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, is another candidate to break out in 2022 after showing flashes of improvement in his first two NFL seasons. His snap count hovered close to 50 percent in the second half of last season, and he totaled a career-high 26 tackles and four quarterback hits.

The Browns knew Elliott would need a couple years to develop. Now, he's 24 and has added more muscle to his body to become the forceful defender the Browns envisioned when they picked him from Missouri.

Kiffin said he's over 310 pounds, roughly 10 pounds heavier than his weight from a year ago, and showed in OTAs that he can move with the quickness and agility needed for the position.

"He came back as strong as can be," Kiffin said. "Last training camp, he came back a little light and never caught up. This year, he's on point right now. He's moving better than he's moved here all three years."

In Winfrey, the Browns have another player whom they'd be comfortable with taking a few years to develop, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a sizable role as a rookie.

Winfrey was disruptive in his final two seasons at Oklahoma, totaling six sacks in his Sooners career, and put several examples on tape of how he can explode from his 6-foot-4, 290-pound frame. The Browns love his endless energy, and Kiffin has been exploring ways to exploit it.

"We've gotten everything we've thought we'd be getting — a guy that just loves to work when he's in the building and on the field," Kiffin said. "I have a feeling that, in training camp, there's nothing that's going to tire this guy out. He's all gas, no brake as described. That's the kind of talent you want to mold, plug in place and start playing as a rookie. We're excited to see what he can do."

The competition at defensive tackle will arguably be thicker than any position on the roster, and Kiffin believes two starting-caliber players will emerge from it. The NFL production from the group might be light, but that's mostly because it's a young squad with multiple players who haven't yet had an opportunity to put their skills on full display.

That will change for many of them in training camp.

"We've got the right guys in there," Kiffin said. "We just have to mold it all together when the time comes."

Related Content

news

Browns visit Cavaliers' practice facility to shoot hoops, conclude OTAs

The Browns spent the last day of OTAs away from the field and on the basketball court to build team chemistry

news

Anthony Schwartz 'making a lot of improvements' in offseason program

Schwartz has cherished being able to practice each day in an offseason program for the first time in his career

news

Browns, News 5 announce 2022 preseason television broadcast team

Cleveland-native Chris Rose, former Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas, established NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala featured in News 5's production of Browns preseason games

news

Browns to visit Pro Football Hall of Fame, practice at FirstEnergy Stadium during mandatory minicamp

The Browns will spend two of the three days of mandatory minicamp in Canton and at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 22nd annual golf outing

Browns players and coaches joined team partners and alumni at Westwood Country Club to raise money for the Browns Foundation and "Stay in the Game, Keep Learning Everyday!" initiative

news

Browns believe K Cade York is 'right guy for our stadium, for our city'

Priefer said he got emotional when the Browns acquired the draft pick that ultimately led to York's selection

news

Former Browns Pro Bowl C Alex Mack announces retirement

Mack was drafted by the Browns in the first round 2009 and was nominated to three Pro Bowls in seven seasons in Cleveland

news

Alex Van Pelt impressed at 'dynamic' playmaking ability from Deshaun Watson

Van Pelt said the offense will be able to do "different things" with Watson under center

news

Myles Garrett ready to renew 'special combo' with Jadeveon Clowney

Garrett believes the Browns will have one the best pass rush duos in the league with Clowney back for another season

news

Browns expect David Njoku to continue 'evolution' at TE

Njoku's contract extension comes with a challenge to become an even more complete tight end

news

By the Numbers: The stats that made David Njoku valuable to the Browns

Njoku signed a four-year extension with the Browns

Advertising