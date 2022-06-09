Anthony Schwartz 'making a lot of improvements' in offseason program

Schwartz has cherished being able to practice each day in an offseason program for the first time in his career

Jun 09, 2022 at 03:41 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Anthony Schwartz can list several reasons why he feels he's a better receiver now than a year ago.

The first is health. Injuries sidelined Schwartz for most of the offseason program and parts of training camp last season, which put him behind in acclimating to the NFL after he was drafted by the Browns in the third-round. He missed valuable reps often given to rookies before the season began, so he couldn't become an immediate impact-player in the offense.

The second is experience. Schwartz knows how hard it is to get open against cornerbacks at the NFL level, and a year of facing that competition has helped him better understand how he can use his skills — specifically, his elite speed — in becoming a better receiver.

The third is confidence. Because he's injury-free and feeling more like a veteran than a rookie, Schwartz is able to think less and perform naturally, and it's led to a much better start to preparations for the regular season.

"I'm just happy to have a healthy offseason and be able to connect with the team," Schwartz said Wednesday at CrossCountry Campus. "I'm able to be out there and compete every day, whereas last year I wasn't able to do that."

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) meets with Columbus youth football players after the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) meets with Columbus youth football players after the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Defensive Quality Control Jeff Anderson during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Defensive Quality Control Jeff Anderson during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Center Nick Harris (53) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Center Nick Harris (53) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Defensive end Alex Wright (94), Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97), Kicker Cade York (3) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) meet with Columbus youth football players after the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Defensive end Alex Wright (94), Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97), Kicker Cade York (3) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) meet with Columbus youth football players after the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Guard Dawson Deaton (52) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Guard Dawson Deaton (52) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

A Columbus youth football player after the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
A Columbus youth football player after the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Tight end David Njoku (85) meets with Columbus youth football players after the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Tight end David Njoku (85) meets with Columbus youth football players after the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Assistant Equipment Manager Kory Gillissie during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Assistant Equipment Manager Kory Gillissie during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jordan Thomas during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Wide receiver Javon Wims (16) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the sixth day of OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 2, 2022.

Schwartz totaled 10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown last season, production he knows he'll need to increase to fulfill the role the Browns want him to have in Year 2. That role hasn't been solidified yet, but the Browns believe Schwartz, 21, can prove in training camp that he's ready to take one of the top jobs at a position headed by Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.

The Browns will be looking to fill just about every spot on the receiver depth chart with a group that includes Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Jakeem Grant Sr. and others. By showcasing improvements to his game, Schwartz will have a path toward winning one of those top spots.

"He's come back in great condition," wide receiver coach/pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea said. "He's working really hard and making a lot of improvements. We have a list of things for all of our players that we prioritize that they need to improve on, and I think he's done a good job with some of the areas we've targeted."

Areas on Schwartz's list included more precise route-running and improved catch abilities. He showed progression in those areas during OTAs, catching an array of passes at all levels of the field from new QB Deshaun Watson.

The challenge for Schwartz, of course, will be to keep it up during mandatory minicamp and training camp, when practice intensity will increase and he'll likely be given more opportunities to make contested catches.

"I've been trying to just catch, catch, catch every day," he said. "(I've been able to) come here and put it all together, and it also helps me knowing the playbook now. I can just go out there and not have to worry about, 'Oh, am I going to mess this up or mess that up?' I'm just going to go out there and beat the guy in front of me."

Schwartz showed flashes of his potential last season, and his biggest spark happened in Week 1.

He recorded a season-high three catches for 69 yards, including a 44-yard deep ball, against the Chiefs, but he couldn't replicate the performance in any of the next 16 games. He missed three of them with a concussion and battled other injuries throughout the year that didn't stop him from playing but made it hard to perform at his peak level.

He's tried to boost his durability this offseason by putting in extra work in the training room, and he feels as though the work has paid off as he pieces one good practice after another.

"Every week, (I) was just fighting to get through it to get to Sunday," he said. "My goal was to just be out there and play on Sunday, and this year my goal is to win on Sunday and do the best that I can to help the team win."

Schwartz can do just that by grabbing one of the top receiver roles in training camp. It's open for him, if he can stay healthy and continue to catch everything thrown his way.

All signs from OTAs suggest he's improved in both those areas. Schwartz knows he needs to provide more proof when training camp begins, but he's already had a better offseason by simply being available each practice and making the most of them.

It's something he couldn't always do last year and why he feels like a better player this year.

"It's been a blessing to be out here and play with the guys I'm playing with," he said. "This year, it's about flipping the whole script, getting a fresh start and showing people what I can do."

