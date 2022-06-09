Browns visit Cavaliers' practice facility to shoot hoops, conclude OTAs

The Browns spent the last day of OTAs away from the field and on the basketball court to build team chemistry

Jun 09, 2022 at 05:06 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

060922_Brissett

Kevin Stefanski gave Browns players a surprise in their final meeting of organized team activities Thursday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Instead of using the final day of OTAs for another practice, Stefanski treated the team to a trip to the Cavaliers' practice facility for a morning of shooting hoops. Players and coaches hopped on buses after the announcement and traveled to the Cavs' facility in Independence, where two open courts and several basketball racks awaited them.

"They've worked their butts off this offseason," Stefanski said. "I'm very appreciative of the work they put in, and I felt like this was a nice prize for them. It felt like today was a good time to get away from the facility and have some fun and do some team-building."

Stefanski organized the trip with Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff and President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, and the idea stemmed from Stefanski seeing the amount of Browns players who have enjoyed shooting at a hoop the Browns have at their own facility. Players have taken shots on the hoop after several practices this offseason, so Stefanski wanted to give them a chance to shoot in an actual basketball setting.

"They love to shoot hoops," Stefanski said, "so we're very fortunate that J.B. and Koby and the Cavaliers were gracious hosts to allow us to come over here."

Players mostly did shootaround drills and split into groups for a few rounds of free-throw contests. The winners of the contests — Jacoby Brissett, Blake Hance, D'Anthony Bell and Parnell Motley — competed in a 3-point contest in front of the team, with Brissett ultimately drilling 9 of 15 attempts to take the crown.

Brissett, who played basketball at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach, Florida, took full advantage of the bragging rights that came with the win.

"I'm trying to get a 10-day deal with the Cavs," he joked. "I expected this. This is what I came and prepared for. I've (practiced) throughout the offseason, so I came here expecting to win."

The trip was one of three big team activities the Browns scheduled in June to build team chemistry during the offseason program. The first happened Monday at Westwood Country Club, when players participated in the Browns Foundation's annual golf outing. Next week, they'll head to Canton for the second day of mandatory minicamp to conduct a practice and visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Stefanski has prioritized such team building activities this offseason, his first as a head coach where he didn't have to navigate obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It shows that Coach wants us to have fun and wants it to be a player-led team," Greg Newsome II said. "It's a credit to us all working hard. We earned it, and it's definitely been a cool experience. Basketball is my first love, so it's been cool to come out here and shoot a little."

The Browns will be back to business next week when mandatory minicamp begins, which starts June 14 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. The trip to Canton follows June 15, and the team will close minicamp with a practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16.

It's the final leg of an offseason program that has been all about finding opportunities to build team chemistry. The Browns ended OTAs with another Thursday, and the team certainly embraced it.

"Anytime you get to play 'hooky' from school, the guys will be excited," Stefanski said. "To be able to come out and shoot some hoops, that's kind of an ideal day for them."

Related Content

news

Chris Kiffin confident Browns have 'the right guys' in defensive tackle competition

The Browns have two starting jobs open at DT and multiple young players who will fight for them in training camp

news

Anthony Schwartz 'making a lot of improvements' in offseason program

Schwartz has cherished being able to practice each day in an offseason program for the first time in his career

news

Browns, News 5 announce 2022 preseason television broadcast team

Cleveland-native Chris Rose, former Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas, established NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala featured in News 5's production of Browns preseason games

news

Browns to visit Pro Football Hall of Fame, practice at FirstEnergy Stadium during mandatory minicamp

The Browns will spend two of the three days of mandatory minicamp in Canton and at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 22nd annual golf outing

Browns players and coaches joined team partners and alumni at Westwood Country Club to raise money for the Browns Foundation and "Stay in the Game, Keep Learning Everyday!" initiative

news

Browns believe K Cade York is 'right guy for our stadium, for our city'

Priefer said he got emotional when the Browns acquired the draft pick that ultimately led to York's selection

news

Former Browns Pro Bowl C Alex Mack announces retirement

Mack was drafted by the Browns in the first round 2009 and was nominated to three Pro Bowls in seven seasons in Cleveland

news

Alex Van Pelt impressed at 'dynamic' playmaking ability from Deshaun Watson

Van Pelt said the offense will be able to do "different things" with Watson under center

news

Myles Garrett ready to renew 'special combo' with Jadeveon Clowney

Garrett believes the Browns will have one the best pass rush duos in the league with Clowney back for another season

news

Browns expect David Njoku to continue 'evolution' at TE

Njoku's contract extension comes with a challenge to become an even more complete tight end

news

By the Numbers: The stats that made David Njoku valuable to the Browns

Njoku signed a four-year extension with the Browns

Advertising