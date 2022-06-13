Browns Mailbag: Could any other big roster additions be made this offseason?

How is the special teams faring? - Fan from Boynton Beach, Florida

They're doing just fine, if you ask special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Priefer was overjoyed when he discussed the additions the Browns have made in returner Jakeem Grant, punters Corey Bojorquez, Joseph Charlton and kicker Cade York, and it's easy to see why.

Grant was a Pro Bowl returner last season with the Bears and has scored a punt return touchdown in three of the last four seasons. Bojorquez led the NFL in punting average (50.8) in 2020 and totaled 46.5 yards per punt last year, and Charlton should provide good competition at the position after he averaged 44.3 yards per punt the last two seasons. York, a fourth-round rookie, was the top-ranked kicker of the draft class — he kicked a 58-yard field goal that would've likely been good from 60 or more yards last week during organized team activities.

In Priefer's eyes, each player represents a significant upgrade. He's expecting the group to thrive in 2022.

On Grant: "We are playing in what in my opinion is the best division in football when it comes to special teams. Every team is really good. In order to keep up with those guys, we needed to sign a good returner, and I think we did that, so I'm excited about Jakeem."

On Bojorquez and Charlton: "Having these two young guys (Ps) Corey (Bojorquez) and Joe (Charlton) fight it out, it will be a great competition. They both had a really good day yesterday. Thursday, they both punted the ball extremely well. They bring a different element. They both are very, very strong. Very good directionally, which we need to do a better job with."

On York: "Everything leading up to the draft was very, very positive with Cade. To me, the sky's the limit. He can be really, really good. I'm excited about him. He's the right guy. He's the right guy for our stadium, for our city and for the division that we play in."

With the success of Nick Chubb, are the WRs like David Bell having a focus on working on how well they need to block this year? - Dante Sell, Middletown, Delaware

Definitely. That's always a big part of developing receivers, specifically when a team like the Browns have two top-tier running backs.

Bell is 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, which makes him one of the biggest receivers on the roster. The Browns are interested in seeing how his frame and skills fare in the slot, where lots of blocking would be expected, but the plan is to give Bell reps at every receiver role in the offense and see where he fits best.

Regardless of where that is, he and the other receivers will be expected to block.