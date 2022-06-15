Browns visit Pro Football Hall of Fame for Day 2 of minicamp

The Browns conducted a light practice in Canton before spending the rest of the day inside the Hall of Fame

Jun 15, 2022 at 05:49 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

061522_HOFMain

The Browns added a historic, Hall-of-Fame twist for Day 2 of mandatory minicamp Wednesday as the team bussed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a day of team bonding and learning about the past legends of the game.

Rather than practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and conduct normal team meetings in Berea, the Browns opted to take the hour-long drive south for a light 30-minute walkthrough practice, followed by a special presentation on "The Forgotten Four" and a team tour through the Hall.

"It's important for all of us in any walk of life to know the people that walked that path before you," Stefanski said. "I really try to take advantage of every one of these practices and every one of these minutes to remind ourselves — me and our players — about the people that came before us in not just the NFL, but our storied franchise."

The history-based experience started before the Browns stepped foot in Canton, too — they watched the "A Football Life" documentary on Jim Brown for their bus ride to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, where they then conducted a short, helmetless practice in T-shirts and shorts on the turf.

"I've seen (the documentary) before," Stefanski said, "but it just felt important that the entire team saw that."

Photos: Minicamp Day 2 at the Hall of Fame

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout the offseason

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
1 / 25

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah (65) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
2 / 25

Offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah (65) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
3 / 25

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
4 / 25

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
5 / 25

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
6 / 25

Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
7 / 25

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
8 / 25

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
9 / 25

Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Reggie Robinson II (31) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
10 / 25

Cornerback Reggie Robinson II (31) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Travell Harris (83) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
11 / 25

Wide receiver Travell Harris (83) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
12 / 25

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
13 / 25

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
14 / 25

Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Physical Therapist Anthony Trem and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
15 / 25

Physical Therapist Anthony Trem and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
16 / 25

Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
17 / 25

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
18 / 25

Browns players and staff heard from family members of Bill Willis and Marion Motley as well as Keyshawn Johnson before a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
19 / 25

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
20 / 25

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
21 / 25

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
22 / 25

The locker room before the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
23 / 25

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
24 / 25

Running back Jerome Ford (34) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.
25 / 25

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of Veteran Minicamp at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on June 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Many players hadn't previously visited the Hall of Fame, and the experience to walk the halls and practice at the stadium with their teammates made the experience even more special.

That was the case for Anthony Walker Jr., a six-year veteran who is entering his second season with the Browns. He previously asked Ron Brewer, the director of player engagement, if he knew anyone at the Hall because he wanted to visit.

Brewer smiled and told him to wait. The team hadn't yet announced their plans.

"I'm very excited," Walker said. "Understanding the players that come before you and have played this game, it's always a blessing. I've always prided myself on holding up that legacy on the hardwork and everything those players stood for. I'm trying to become the best player I can be with the hopes of getting to that point one day."

The visit was one of multiple activities and trips the Browns have organized this year to build team camaraderie.

Last week, they skipped their final day of organized team activities and traveled to the Cavaliers' practice facility for a shootaround and 3-point competition, an idea from Stefanski that stemmed from the amount of players who have been shooting on a basketball hoop at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus after practice.

QB Deshaun Watson organized a trip with the offense to the Bahamas, and DE Myles Garrett took the defense on a trip to Miami. Those have been some of the highlights of an offseason program where team bonding has been one of, if not the top priority.

It was even apparent in the light practice that the team was becoming a tighter-knit group. Several players exchanged jokes and danced to the rap music that played on the stadium speakers between drills. The defensive line also ended practice with a game of "pepper," where players had to catch and toss a ball around in a circle with one hand. If someone dropped the ball, they were out of the game, which almost always led to a big reaction from the group.

"To be a great team, you have to have that camaraderie," Walker said. "You have to have that team mindset because when you go through the dark days — sometimes when you lose — or the dog days of camp, the dog days of this grind, minicamp, and everything like that, you need that team brotherhood and team bond to bring the team together."

A trip to Canton will certainly help with that.

"It's such an amazing venue with the history of football in our backyard," Stefanski said. "We're very appreciative of them having us down here."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Browns take deep dive into legacies of Bill Willis, Marion Motley and 'The Forgotten Four' during Hall of Fame visit

The Browns spent part of their Hall of Fame visit listening to stories about the legacies of Bill Willis, Marion Motley and "The Forgotten Four"

news

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says Browns team chemistry 'propelling'

Owusu-Koramoah is the most recent player to speak glowingly about how the Browns have built team chemistry over the offseason program

news

5 things to watch in Browns mandatory minicamp

The Browns will have three practices of mandatory minicamp this week to conclude the offseason program

news

Chris Kiffin confident Browns have 'the right guys' in defensive tackle competition

The Browns have two starting jobs open at DT and multiple young players who will fight for them in training camp

news

Browns visit Cavaliers' practice facility to shoot hoops, conclude OTAs

The Browns spent the last day of OTAs away from the field and on the basketball court to build team chemistry

news

Anthony Schwartz 'making a lot of improvements' in offseason program

Schwartz has cherished being able to practice each day in an offseason program for the first time in his career

news

Browns, News 5 announce 2022 preseason television broadcast team

Cleveland-native Chris Rose, former Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas, established NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala featured in News 5's production of Browns preseason games

news

Browns to visit Pro Football Hall of Fame, practice at FirstEnergy Stadium during mandatory minicamp

The Browns will spend two of the three days of mandatory minicamp in Canton and at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 22nd annual golf outing

Browns players and coaches joined team partners and alumni at Westwood Country Club to raise money for the Browns Foundation and "Stay in the Game, Keep Learning Everyday!" initiative

news

Browns believe K Cade York is 'right guy for our stadium, for our city'

Priefer said he got emotional when the Browns acquired the draft pick that ultimately led to York's selection

news

Former Browns Pro Bowl C Alex Mack announces retirement

Mack was drafted by the Browns in the first round 2009 and was nominated to three Pro Bowls in seven seasons in Cleveland

Advertising