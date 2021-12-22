Team Coverage

Browns D-Line won't 'miss a beat' with ongoing roster uncertainty

Dec 22, 2021 at 12:21 PM

After a week full of adversity and uncertainty regarding unfortunate COVID-19 news, the Browns D-Line room needed to rely on everyone to make it through Monday against the Raiders.

The group was already without Pro Bowl DE Jadeveon Clowney and DT Malik McDowell, two key pieces on the defensive front who were among the 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the game. Yet the other big men who stepped up still managed to sack Raiders QB Derek Carr and hold an active Las Vegas run game to 98 total yards (3.9 yards per carry).

The 16-14 loss made it hard for the group to feel good about any of that work, but 10-year veteran DT Malik Jackson was proud of how everyone was ready after a week full of difficult news.

"It was super crazy not knowing if we were going to play or not," Jackson said Wednesday on a Zoom call. "But I think that's what football is. That's why you have a team with a bunch of guys that are ready to get going and prove themselves."

Among those guys were fourth-round rookie DT Tommy Togiai, who recorded his first career sack — albeit a half-sack — when he teamed up with DE Joe Jackson to tackle Carr. Jackson was called up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and was also another example of a backup player being ready to contribute.

The D-Line as a whole was responsible for 1.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. That's an impressive line for a group that started the game down two key players and suffered injuries to two others — DE Myles Garrett suffered a groin injury but finished the game, while DE Takkarist McKinley exited in the second half with a torn Achilles, which unfortunately ended his season.

"It's very unfortunate what happened," Jackson said about McKinley. "He's very caring and always gives his all, so for somebody like him to go out there, fight through so much and give it their all and go out like that, it sucks.

"But this is the next-man-up mentality. We all play hard, and this is a physical game. It's very demanding, and if guys feel like they can't go, then it's the next guy up."

The Browns are hoping to see progress this week from Garrett, whom the Browns listed on the injury report Tuesday as someone who wouldn't have practiced, even though the team did not practice with players having the day off. They still don't know, either, if Clowney or McDowell will be able to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Saturday's game in Green Bay, which could open more opportunities for Joe Jackson, Porter Gustin and others who saw action against the Raiders.

It's certainly not the most ideal way to enter a week of preparation against QB Aaron Rodgers, who is still a nimble QB at 38 years old and is playing through a toe injury. Pressure from a defense is a necessity to stop Rodgers, and the Browns will have to find ways to bring it no matter who becomes available before Saturday's 4:30 p.m. kickoff from Lambeau Field.

"I think we've got guys who are biting at the chomps ready to get out here and show what they have," Jackson said. "I don't think we'll miss a beat."

The upbeat attitude from Jackson doesn't seem easy to emulate after a difficult past week, but it's the mentality everyone on the Browns needs as they continue their hunt for a playoff spot, which might only come with wins in the final three regular season games.

"It's our job," Jackson said. "It's what we have to do. We have very quick memories. It's one of those things where you have to go out there, forget what happened, understand the situation we're in and understand that we can't have any more mess-ups.

"That's it. Just live in the reality."

Related Content

news

Browns 'fought like crazy' but must move past painful loss in a hurry

The Browns showed resilience to the end in a painful loss to the Raiders. Now, they must flush the result and prepare for another tough opponent on a short week
news

Nick Mullens seeks 'smooth operation' as next man up at QB

Mullens' meticulous preparation and experience has given his coaches strong belief he can succeed if needed Monday against Las Vegas
news

David Njoku believes Browns can 'adapt and overcome' COVID-19 'curveballs'

Njoku was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and is ready to step up for several of his teammates who unfortunately landed on the same list this week
news

Case Keenum says Browns 'looking nowhere but forward'

Keenum could be in line to start Saturday against the Raiders after Baker Mayfield and other Browns starters were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Experienced Browns treating COVID-19 roster subtractions as 'just another obstacle in the way'

Cleveland has 18 total players on reserve/COVID-19 lists
news

Stefanski expects Browns to lock in, step up after losing 8 to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns have shifted to following the NFL's enhanced mitigation protocols after 8 players were placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists
news

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley provide daunting triple-threat off edge

Cleveland's trio of pass rushers delivered one of its best collective performance of the season in Sunday's win
news

Myles Garrett not focused on 'individual glory' with Browns single-season sack record in reach

Garrett's sole focus is pushing the Browns to the playoffs, not about spots on a franchise or league leaderboard
news

Browns D looking to replicate big plays from 1st matchup vs. Lamar Jackson

The Browns intercepted Jackson 4 times and want to create even more big plays this week to secure a win
news

Denzel Ward gives 'big credit' to mom, family after Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

The award was well-earned for Ward after the substantial impacts made from the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation
news

Baker Mayfield ready to lead Browns into 'crunch time' of regular season

After a week of rest, Mayfield is ready to lead the Browns toward a playoff run
