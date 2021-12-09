Browns D looking to replicate big plays from 1st matchup vs. Lamar Jackson

The Browns defense executed at a high level during their trip to Baltimore, but they know as a divisional opponent how difficult it can be to repeat success against Jackson, the 2019 league MVP and one of the shiftiest players in the NFL. The Ravens have lost their last two games but are still at the top of the division after some impressive performances from Jackson throughout the season. The Browns need to prevent one from happening Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Jackson has struggled recently, though. He threw another interception last week against Pittsburgh and now has eight interceptions and six touchdowns in Baltimore's last four games. The Ravens offense has failed to score more than 20 points in four of their last five games.

It's not often the Browns catch Jackson and the Ravens while they're struggling a bit, so they know they must pounce in the rematch in Cleveland.

"We have to force him into situations where he has to drop back and throw the ball," Johnson said. "I wouldn't say he's (been) forcing the ball, but you want him to throw the ball into those tight windows and those situations."

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one player who will certainly play a big role in the effort to stop Jackson. He recorded 12 tackles in the last game, and six of them were against Jackson. Four of those tackles were for a 1-yard gain or no gain at all.

Owusu-Koramoah's speed is precisely why the Browns coveted him so highly in the 2021 draft. Cleveland traded up seven spots in the second round to grab him, and his performance in the last game was perhaps the best example yet why that move was completed.

"It's just doing what the coaches ask me to do," Owusu-Koramoah said. "I just focus on what (defensive coordinator) Coach (Joe) Woods says my assignment is, and that's something I try to fulfill to the best of my ability. There's more work to be done, but we're working toward perfection, as always."

All 11 players on the field, though, are needed to stop Jackson.

That's why the Browns' game plan worked so well two weeks ago. All four of the Browns' interceptions in that game came from different players, and all of them were made possible by everyone else on defense doing their jobs.