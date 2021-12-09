Browns Mailbag: How can Browns D dial up another strong performance vs. Ravens?

We're back on a Thursday with a four-question edition of the Browns Mailbag.

The division is close and the Browns are still contending despite losses in close games to the Chargers, Steelers and Ravens. It seems the Browns do better when they are able to utilize the best running backs in quite some time in Chubb and Hunt. How effective are the Browns when they run the ball 20-plus times a game? — Rob M., Fairmont, West Virginia

The Browns have cleared 20 rushing attempts in all but two games this season, so we probably need to come up with a new number for this exercise. Let's up it to, say, 30. When the Browns rush it 30 or more times, they are 5-1 with the lone loss coming to the Chargers, when Cleveland rushed 35 times for 230 yards but still fell, 47-42. The lone Browns win that came when the team didn't rush it 30 times or more was in Week 9, when Cleveland routed the Bengals while rushing 23 times for 153 yards.

Now, let's stress the obvious: When the Browns — or any team for that matter — are winning, they'll tend to run the ball more. When they're losing, they'll throw it more. That's just football. What's clear with the Browns, though, is they're an exceptional rushing team when they're in the lead and able to close out games with punishing runs from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Getting back on track on the ground will be big this week, as the Browns managed just 40 rushing yards in their Week 12 loss to the Ravens.