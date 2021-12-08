Denzel Ward gives 'big credit' to mom, family after Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Denzel Ward wished he had one more person standing with him Wednesday at his interview podium a day after he was named the Browns' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Ward, a fourth-year cornerback veteran, was honored to receive the award, which recognizes one member from each of the NFL's 32 clubs for their exceptional performance on the field and their dedication to the community. It's one of the most prestigious nominations an NFL player can receive, but he didn't earn it alone.

His mom, Nicole, has been instrumental in teaching him how to be an outstanding human being in addition to a great football player. She's also been one of the most important contributors in Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, which strives to help others prevent heart-related fatalities with early detection and life-saving intervention. The foundation was created after Paul G. Ward Jr., Ward's father, unexpectedly passed away due to cardiac arrest in 2016, and both Ward and his mom have helped the foundation educate and impact the lives of many people in Northeast Ohio and around the country.

"(The award) is a big credit to my mom," Ward said. "She's the backbone of the foundation, and my brother as well and the rest of the family. She should be standing up here with me explaining and talking about this. She definitely deserves it."

Ward, who grew up in nearby Macedonia, has done a tremendous job representing his family and his foundation's cause since he was drafted fourth overall by the Browns in 2018. He's been a frequent donor for heart health awareness initiatives and has visited schools to provide them with AEDs, CPR kits and training to teach students and teachers about the potentially life-saving effects the devices offer. In 2019, he hosted more than 400 kids at a Make Them Know Your Name Football Camp, which was free to kids Grades 2-8, in Macedonia. He has also hosted other fundraisers for his foundation to help make a truly significant impact and will wear cleats dedicated to his foundation for the Browns' "My Cause My Cleats" campaign for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ward doesn't need an award or any recognition for him to continue his commitment toward a cause that strikes a personal chord to his family, but he's proud to see the progress of their work pay off to a degree worthy of the honor.