News & Notes: Browns ready to 'pivot' if they're low on TEs vs. Ravens

The Browns have yet to play a game without Hooper, Njoku and Bryant this season, and they've been omnipresent in much of what Cleveland does offensively.

Njoku leads the team with 407 receiving yards and is tied for the lead with three receiving touchdowns. Hooper has been targeted 45 times and is second on the team with 28 receptions. Bryant has 16 catches for 211 yards with four of his receptions going for 20+. And on top of all they've done in the passing game, they have all been integral blockers for a rushing offense that ranks third in the NFL with an average of 147.1 yards per game.

"It is no secret we love running trio and we love being in bigger sets," Hooper said. "It has been an advantageous personnel group for us throughout the year. That is the NFL this time of year. Some guys go down. With this state of affairs with things the past couple of years, this is something that has to be an adjustment, as well.

"It is the beauty of it – next man up. We all have to do what we have to do."

Stefanski said he was "hopeful" about Njoku potentially returning in time for Sunday's game while acknowledging "you just don't know" with how quickly a player can come off the reserve/COVID-19 list.