Browns downgrade DE Jadeveon Clowney, elevate LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara

Kamara has appeared in eight games in his career, while Jackson was signed in December as an undrafted free agent

Jan 07, 2023 at 11:58 AM
The Cleveland Browns have downgraded DE Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related) to out for Sunday's game. In addition, the team elevated LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara from the practice squad.

Jackson is a rookie out of Liberty. He was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent and was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Dec. 14. Jackson will wear No. 49.

Kamara is a second-year player out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in eight games and recorded 10 tackles and one pass defensed. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 4. Kamara will wear No. 92

