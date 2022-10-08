Transactions

Browns elevate LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to active roster

Allen has appeared in 32 games with three starts, while Rogers last played for the Browns in Week 3

Oct 08, 2022 at 11:41 AM
The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to the active roster from the practice squad.

Allen is in his fourth NFL season out of Texas Tech. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2019, Allen has appeared in 32 games with three starts. He appeared in 14 games with the Jaguars last season and joined the Browns' practice squad this year on Aug. 31. Allen will wear No. 56.

Rogers is a sixth-year player from Grambling State. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2016. Over the course of Rogers' career, he served stints with the Colts (2016-19), Titans (2020-21), and was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 13. He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 70 career games (24 starts) and has added 92 punt returns for 855 yards (9.3 average). Rogers will wear No. 83.

*A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

