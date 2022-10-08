Browns elevate LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to the active roster from the practice squad.

Allen is in his fourth NFL season out of Texas Tech. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Rams in 2019, Allen has appeared in 32 games with three starts. He appeared in 14 games with the Jaguars last season and joined the Browns' practice squad this year on Aug. 31. Allen will wear No. 56.

Rogers is a sixth-year player from Grambling State. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2016. Over the course of Rogers' career, he served stints with the Colts (2016-19), Titans (2020-21), and was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 13. He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 70 career games (24 starts) and has added 92 punt returns for 855 yards (9.3 average). Rogers will wear No. 83.