Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in 27 career games, while Perry is an undrafted rookie

Sep 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM
The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kunaszyk (pronounced kuh-NAW-shick) is in his fourth NFL season out of California. Originally signed by the Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he spent his rookie campaign with the Panthers before spending the past two seasons (2020-21) with Washington. Kunaszyk has appeared in 27 career games, including last week's game at Carolina. He will wear No. 51.

Perry is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, where he started 50 games. He will wear No. 64.

