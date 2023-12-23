Browns elevate S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have elevated S Tanner McCalister and LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad.
McCalister (5-11, 191) is an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State. He has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad and has appeared in two games. McCalister will wear No. 48.
Thomas (6-3, 216) is a rookie out of Georgia Tech. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent, he has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad and has appeared in two games. Thomas will wear No. 35.