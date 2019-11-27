Browns expecting 'playoff atmosphere' in Pittsburgh but aren't forgetting '1-0 mindset'

A win for either team Sunday doesn't settle anything as far as the playoffs go. Plenty of work would still need to be done, especially for the Browns, who have three AFC North games to play after this one.

A loss, though, would be tough to swallow. For the Browns, it would require winning out and getting some help along the way to even have a shot at the postseason.

The Browns just aren't thinking that far down the road. Their margin for error has been this thin for weeks, but they've been able to center their focus on the task at hand -- despite an array of potentially distracting circumstances -- and the results have dramatically improved.

"I think it is pretty much easy for everybody," left guard Joel Bitonio said. "We are focused on trying to get a win this week. It is a new game. We played them. They know some of our tendencies, and we know some of theirs. I am sure they will change some things up from a defensive standpoint.

"We are focused on going to Heinz Field and playing our best game possible. You have all the outside noise and stuff. but once you get to gameday it is us versus them on the field, there are 11 guys on each side of the ball and we will be ready to roll."

That this game carries this type of significance, though, hasn't been lost on some players, especially those who have experienced plenty in which Pittsburgh was the only team able to think about games beyond the regular season. Still, even as they addressed it, the players always came back to the mantra that's helped turn around their 2019 season.