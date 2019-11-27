Greg Robinson placed in concussion protocol, status uncertain vs. Steelers - News & Notes

-- Without Vernon and now without Myles Garrett for the rest of the season, Chad Thomas has been summoned to play starting snaps. The second-year player out of Miami has responded in a big way, collecting three sacks and notching the team's best Pro Football Focus grade in last week's game against the Dolphins.

"I think Chad played with a bunch of energy, affected the quarterback – which I think is good for a defensive end to affect the quarterback – and was solid in the run game," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "I think Chad needs to keep his head down, keep going and not be satisfied with anything other than the best that he can give us. I think that is what he wants. I am excited about Chad."

"Everybody thinks of the holiday season differently, but I think this is truly a time to give thanks, that is what it is for, right?" Kitchens said. "It's to give thanks for what you have and I think we are all fortunate to be in this business - to play and coach football for a living. So do not ever lose sight of that and then, to be around friends and family. People that help you throughout the year that care about you throughout the year, no matter the wins or the losses. That is what it is kind of for. So I want them to be able to do that."