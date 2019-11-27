Joe Schobert named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Joe Schobert did something Sunday that hadn't been done in 14 years, so it only made sense he'd be honored Wednesday as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Schobert intercepted two passes in Cleveland's 41-24 win over the Dolphins, giving him four in the last two games and capping a marvelous month of November for both him and the Browns. The fourth-year veteran became the sixth linebacker in NFL history to have at least two interceptions in consecutive games and is the first to accomplish the feat since Cato June in 2005.
Schobert was the leader of a defense Sunday that was chock full of players filling bigger roles than anticipated during the preseason. He had five tackles, the two interceptions and four passes defensed in the Browns' third consecutive win.
Schobert leads the Browns with 97 tackles -- more than double the next-best total -- and is tied for fourth in the NFL with his four interceptions. Before this two-game stretch, Schobert had two interceptions during his entire career.
This marks the third AFC Player of the Week award won by a Browns player this season. P Jamie Gillan won Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2 and Nick Chubb won Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4.
Schobert is the Browns' first AFC Defensive Player of the Week since LB D'Qwell Jackson won it in Week 12 of 2012.
Check out the best photos from the Cleveland Browns win over the Miami Dolphins yesterday by the Browns photo team