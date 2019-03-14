Browns GM John Dorsey details Odell Beckham Jr. trade, other free agent signings - conference call

On if there is a desire to trade back into the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft:

"We will try to plan for every scenario that we can. If we deem that there is a player to move up for – that is a hypothetical – if you think the player can help you, you go up and do it. Those are the mechanisms that work out. You have to plan for them, but then you have to execute them on the day of the draft."

On if the moves by other teams in the AFC North influenced any of his decisions:

"No. What we attempted to do here is add some good football players to the team, and then let's go compete and let's see how the group can come together as one and go and achieve the goals that they set for themselves and that the head coach sets for them. That was not the plan."

On filling the S position following the departure of DB Jabrill Peppers:

"We are going to have some players and we have some players on our roster that can help us. The work is never done so you will try to explore every opportunity and every avenue you can, but then all of a sudden, you have competition in OTAs and training camp. That is where all of that stuff begins to unfold."

On if the Browns will consider former Chiefs DB Eric Berry:

"I have known Eric Berry for a long time. I think he is a fine, fine person. Of course, we are going to do our research, and if we feel that he fits this organization, of course we will make some calls to his representatives."

On if he has received word on RB Kareem Hunt's league discipline:

"No, I have not heard back from the league. We will react accordingly once we hear back from the league. I do know this with regards to Kareem, he has been in the building and I know that he has really done a nice job of being committed and of doing that work so that he can be the best version of himself. I know he has been diligently working on that."

On if he expected the league to rule on Hunt's suspension by now:

"I can only act when it happens. I can't speak for the league on when they are going to do their ruling. All I can do is wait for them and just see what happens."

On RB Duke Johnson Jr.'s status with the team:

"He is a really good player. He is a very valuable asset on this team."

On reports that the Browns are shopping Johnson and DL Emmanuel Ogbah for trades:

"There are people in the National Football League, the teams, and they call every day about certain players – right now, those two guys are Cleveland Browns; they both are really good football players – but teams call around to a lot of different scenarios all of the time."

On if there is a significant advantage to trading to acquire talent compared to free agency:

"Not necessarily. It is just another avenue of acquiring players, and we will explore every opportunity if we think it helps the Cleveland Browns. Present and in the future, we will try to see if we can execute something – either trades, unrestricted free agency, waivers, college draft, all of the different mechanisms of acquiring players.

On if he remains comfortable with QB Drew Stanton as backup QB as stated at the NFL Combine:

"I still stand by that."

On his confidence in OL Austin Corbett, given the team traded OL Kevin Zeitler:

"The organizations selected Austin Corbett at 33rd overall for a reason because we feel he is a good football player. By no means do you anoint him right now, but you go into training camp and compete. At the end of the day, I'm sure Freddie is going to put the five best offensive linemen out there on the field. Austin has done a really nice job."

On how wide receivers coach Adam Henry's presence and experience with Beckham and Landry impacted the trade and the team's research on Beckham:

"It helps to have his college position coach on your staff, so that helped."

On if he has been able to experience the excitement in Cleveland about the Browns:

"The excitement I was trying to generate was to go home and make sure Jack and Katherine could see their father before they went to bed. That is what I was doing was racing home to see them."

On if he finalized the trade while ordering pizza, given a restaurant's post on social media: