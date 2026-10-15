Browns honor Coach Shawn Austin as AYF x NFL Play Football Coach of the Week

The Browns recognized Coach Shawn Austin, Founder and Executive Director of IMPACT Youth Inc., as the AYF x NFL Play Football Coach of the Week for his outstanding dedication to youth football, mentorship and community leadership.

For more than two decades, Austin has made a lasting impact on young athletes across Northeast Ohio. Through IMPACT Youth, he has created opportunities for hundreds of boys and girls to participate in football while developing the character, discipline and life skills needed to succeed both on and off the field. His commitment to serving others and helping young people reach their full potential has earned him the respect of athletes, families, coaches and community members throughout the region.

Known by many as a mentor, role model and father figure, Austin's influence extends beyond the football field. His approach to coaching centers on personal growth and creating a positive environment where every athlete feels supported, valued and challenged to become their best. Through his leadership, countless young people have gained confidence, developed life skills and learned the value of teamwork, perseverance and accountability.

In addition to leading IMPACT Youth's year-round football and training programs, Austin has been a passionate advocate for growing the game. Most notably, he played an instrumental role in helping launch a girls flag football team at St. Martin de Porres High School, creating new opportunities for female athletes to compete and participate in one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

As part of his recognition, Austin and his family were welcomed to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for a special behind-the-scenes facility tour. During the visit, he was surprised with the official AYF x NFL Play Football Coach of the Week honor, receiving an official certificate, Browns memorabilia and tickets to the Browns vs. Steelers Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 1.

Reflecting on the recognition, Austin emphasized that the award represented the collective efforts of those who have supported the mission of IMPACT Youth over the years.

"An acknowledgment carries even greater meaning when it comes from respected leaders, mentors and supporters who recognize not only the individual, but the purpose and work behind the impact," Austin said. "Recognition may have one name on it, but the impact belongs to the entire village. It takes a village to make a lasting impact."

He added that the recognition served as a reminder of the importance of continuing to invest in the next generation through mentorship, leadership and service.

The celebration continued as Austin and his family received exclusive sideline passes to watch pregame activities from the field before the Browns' victory over the Steelers. He was also recognized on the field during warmups, making for a memorable conclusion to a special day.

"Some moments just hit different," Austin said. "A meaningful honor, an electric atmosphere and a Browns victory over Pittsburgh, that's a hometown Cleveland memory I'll never forget. The atmosphere and energy made an already memorable experience that much sweeter."

While wins and championships are often measured on the scoreboard, Austin's legacy has been defined by the countless young people he has mentored throughout his coaching career. Through service, leadership and an unwavering commitment to youth development, he has helped shape future leaders both on and off the field. As Austin reflected on the honor, he remained focused on the mission that has guided his work for more than 20 years.