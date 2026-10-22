Norton vs. Cloverleaf face off in High School Game of the Week No. 10

Welcome to the 10th week of High School Game of the Week!
This week's game between the Norton Panthers and the Cloverleaf Colts is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.
The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.
Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.
Matchup: Norton Panthers vs. Cloverleaf Colts
Date: Friday, October 23
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Gene Clark Stadium
Address: 8525 Friendsville Road, Lodi, OH 44254
Coaches: Glen Kruger (Norton) & Justin Vorhies (Cloverleaf)
Game Notes:
Norton Panthers:
- Norton enters the matchup with an 8-1 record and a chance to win a share of the Metro Atlantic Conference title. The Panthers have won five straight games since losing to Streetsboro High School, winning those games by an average margin of 27.4 points.
- On defense, the Panthers have held their opponents to 10 or fewer points six times this season. They have allowed only 12.66 points per game to opposing offenses this season.
- A win from the Panthers would mark their fifth conference title in six years, according to the Metro Atlantic Conference’s Facebook page.
Cloverleaf Colts:
- The Colts are also 8-1 this season and are undefeated in conference play. After dropping their second game of the season to Keystone High School, the Colts have rattled off seven straight wins.
- Since its fourth game against Cuyahoga Falls High School, Cloverleaf is averaging 48.83 points per game. The Colts have outscored their opponents by an average of 35.66 points per game across those six matchups.
- Cloverleaf has already clinched a share of the Metro Athletic Conference title and can win it outright with a victory over Norton. The title would be the Colts' first outright conference title in 55 years, according to the MAC’s Facebook page.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.