Shaw vs. Niles McKinley face off in High School Game of the Week No. 6

Welcome to the sixth week of High School Game of the Week!
This week's game between the Shaw Cardinals and the Niles McKinley Red Dragons is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.
The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.
Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.
Matchup: Shaw vs. Niles McKinley
Date: Friday, September 25
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Bo Rein Memorial Stadium
Address: 616 Dragon Dr, Niles, Ohio 44446
Coaches: Randy Knight (Shaw) & Chris Kosiorek (Niles McKinley)
Game Notes:
Shaw Cardinals:
- The Cardinals are 2-3 entering Friday's matchup and are coming off a win over Ellet High School in their last game.
- Shaw is 1-2 on the road after playing their first three games away from home to start the season. The Cardinals averaged 22.6 points per game in their three road games, including a 40-30 win over Clearview High School.
- After finishing with a 2-8 record last season, the Cardinals have already matched their win total from last season.
Niles McKinley Red Dragons:
- Entering the matchup, the Red Dragons are also 2-3. They have won two out of their last three games, with wins over Ravenna High School and Lakeview High School.
- Niles McKinley has averaged 17.2 points per game so far this season, with a 1-1 record at home.
- Head coach Chris Kosiorek is in his first season at Niles McKinley, helping lead the Red Dragons to their two early season wins.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.