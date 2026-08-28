Browns launch Officials Pathway Program to support and celebrate high school football officials

The Browns are proud to launch the Officials Pathway Program, an initiative dedicated to recognizing and supporting the officials who play a critical role in the success of youth and high school football. Through this program, the Browns aim to strengthen officiating pathways, elevate the visibility of officials and reinforce the respect and appreciation they deserve for their commitment to the game.
Officials are essential to creating a positive football experience for student-athletes, coaches and communities. Their leadership, professionalism and integrity help ensure the game is played fairly while teaching valuable lessons in sportsmanship and respect.
This season, the Officials Pathway Program will be featured as part of the Browns High School Game of the Week. Prior to each featured matchup, the Browns will recognize the game's officiating crew with a custom Officials Pathway Program Toolkit as a thank you for the countless hours they dedicate on Friday nights and throughout the football season in support of young athletes.
Each toolkit includes a backpack, bag tag, FOX40 whistle, challenge coin, wristband, mini pennant and custom mailer box as a thank you for all they do to grow the game.
The program also aligns with the NFL and NFHS High School Officiating Crew of the Month Program, a national initiative focused on highlighting outstanding officiating crews across the country. The Browns and Ohio are among a select group of participating clubs and states helping pilot the program.
Throughout the season, officiating crews will be recognized for their professionalism, objectivity, fairness and dedication to high school football. Throughout the fall, each Crew of the month will receive Nike apparel and be featured across NFL Play Football digital platforms.
At the conclusion of the season, Crew of the Month honorees from across participating markets will be considered for the national Crew of the Year award, recognizing the crew that best exemplifies excellence, integrity and commitment to the sport.
By connecting local recognition through the High School Game of the Week with a national officiating initiative, the Officials Pathway Program reflects the Browns' ongoing commitment to advancing youth and high school football while celebrating the individuals whose leadership and dedication make the game possible.Follow us on Instagram @BrownsGiveBack to learn more and get involved.