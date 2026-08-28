Browns launch Officials Pathway Program to support and celebrate high school football officials

The Browns are proud to launch the Officials Pathway Program, an initiative dedicated to recognizing and supporting the officials who play a critical role in the success of youth and high school football. Through this program, the Browns aim to strengthen officiating pathways, elevate the visibility of officials and reinforce the respect and appreciation they deserve for their commitment to the game.

Officials are essential to creating a positive football experience for student-athletes, coaches and communities. Their leadership, professionalism and integrity help ensure the game is played fairly while teaching valuable lessons in sportsmanship and respect.

This season, the Officials Pathway Program will be featured as part of the Browns High School Game of the Week. Prior to each featured matchup, the Browns will recognize the game's officiating crew with a custom Officials Pathway Program Toolkit as a thank you for the countless hours they dedicate on Friday nights and throughout the football season in support of young athletes.