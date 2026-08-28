 Skip to main content
Advertising

Community

Browns launch Officials Pathway Program to support and celebrate high school football officials

The Officials Pathway Program will be featured as part of the Browns High School Game of the Week

Aug 28, 2026 at 01:44 PM
Author Image
ClevelandBrowns.com
OfficialsPathwayProgram

The Browns are proud to launch the Officials Pathway Program, an initiative dedicated to recognizing and supporting the officials who play a critical role in the success of youth and high school football. Through this program, the Browns aim to strengthen officiating pathways, elevate the visibility of officials and reinforce the respect and appreciation they deserve for their commitment to the game.

Officials are essential to creating a positive football experience for student-athletes, coaches and communities. Their leadership, professionalism and integrity help ensure the game is played fairly while teaching valuable lessons in sportsmanship and respect.

This season, the Officials Pathway Program will be featured as part of the Browns High School Game of the Week. Prior to each featured matchup, the Browns will recognize the game's officiating crew with a custom Officials Pathway Program Toolkit as a thank you for the countless hours they dedicate on Friday nights and throughout the football season in support of young athletes.

Each toolkit includes a backpack, bag tag, FOX40 whistle, challenge coin, wristband, mini pennant and custom mailer box as a thank you for all they do to grow the game.

The 2026 Officials Pathway Program Launch at St. Ignatius High School vs Avon High School football game on August 20, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns

The program also aligns with the NFL and NFHS High School Officiating Crew of the Month Program, a national initiative focused on highlighting outstanding officiating crews across the country. The Browns and Ohio are among a select group of participating clubs and states helping pilot the program.

Throughout the season, officiating crews will be recognized for their professionalism, objectivity, fairness and dedication to high school football. Throughout the fall, each Crew of the month will receive Nike apparel and be featured across NFL Play Football digital platforms.

Euclid High School vs. Brush High School as the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week on August 21, 2026 at Brush High School.
David Dermer/Cleveland Browns

At the conclusion of the season, Crew of the Month honorees from across participating markets will be considered for the national Crew of the Year award, recognizing the crew that best exemplifies excellence, integrity and commitment to the sport.

By connecting local recognition through the High School Game of the Week with a national officiating initiative, the Officials Pathway Program reflects the Browns' ongoing commitment to advancing youth and high school football while celebrating the individuals whose leadership and dedication make the game possible.Follow us on Instagram @BrownsGiveBack to learn more and get involved.

Related Content

news

Shedeur Sanders and Browns host youth football camp

500 athletes participated in the free camp at Brooklyn High School

news

Browns' 2026 rookie class kicks off Browns Youth Football Camps

Nearly 250 total athletes participated in the three days of youth football camp

news

Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals team up to provide coaches with USA Football's youth coach course

Local football coaches gain access to best-in-class educational program as they prepare for 2026 season

news

Browns Youth Football Camps return in 2026

Learn the fundamentals, grow confidence and meet the Browns' 2026 rookie class

news

Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage host girls youth flag football clinic in celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Over 150 elementary-aged girls attended the flag football clinic on Feb. 3

news

Browns surprise Danny Solomon with trip to 2026 Super Bowl

Solomon has been a pillar of the Cleveland youth football community for 32 years

news

Browns surprise 8 Cleveland Muny Football teams with custom helmets

Through the HELMETS Program, teams received 10 custom helmets for 2026 season

news

Browns host 2025 Flag In-Schools professional development day

Browns brought flag football to Columbus physical education teachers

news

Browns hold 2nd Jr. Browns Bowl

Christopher Edmonds, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Myles Harden coached athletes from City of Cleveland Parks and Recreation Centers

news

Browns field projects fostering growth of rookie tackle in Northeast Ohio

The Browns began their field project initiative in 2016, and rookie tackle started in Cleveland in 2017

news

Browns conclude Adapted Football League 2025 season with All-Star Game

Over 100 athletes and volunteers celebrated the 2025 season on July 27

Advertising