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High School Game of the Week

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Hudson vs. North Royalton face off in High School Game of the Week No. 4

The game will take place at Hudson High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11

Sep 10, 2026 at 02:44 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Welcome to the fourth week of High School Game of the Week!

This week's game between the Hudson Explorers and the North Royalton Bears is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.

The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.

Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.

Matchup: Hudson vs. North Royalton

Date: Friday, September 11

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Hudson Memorial Stadium

Address: 2500 Hudson Aurora Rd, Hudson, OH 44236

Coaches:  Jeff Gough (Hudson) & Justin "Judd" Lutz (North Royalton)

Game Notes:

Hudson Explorers

  • Hudson has started the season 3-0, with its wins coming by an average margin of 22 points.
  • In their three wins so far, the Explorers have scored 133 points, including two straight games with 50 or more points. Hudson scored 55 points against Jackson High School and 54 points against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in its second and third games of the season.
  • In the matchup last season, Hudson beat North Royalton 37-0 on the way to a 10-3 season with two playoff wins.

North Royalton Bears

  • North Royalton is 3-0 to begin the year, with wins over Valley Forge High School, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School and North Ridgeville High School.
  • Justin "Judd" Lutz is in his first year as head coach of the Bears. In his previous tenure at Tiffin Columbian High School, Lutz went to the playoffs seven straight times from 2018-2024.
  • North Royalton has averaged 30.6 points per game in its three wins this season.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.

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