 Skip to main content
Advertising

High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Brush vs. Euclid face off in High School Game of the Week No. 1

The game will take place at Charles F. Brush High School at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21

Aug 20, 2026 at 06:05 PM
Author Image
ClevelandBrowns.com
Week 1 - Article Graphic

Welcome to the opening week of High School Game of the Week!

To start the 2026 season, this week's contest between the Brush Arcs and the Euclid Panthers is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.

The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.

Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.

Matchup: Brush vs. Euclid
Date: Friday, August 21
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Charles F. Brush High School - Korb Field
Address: 4875 Glenlyn Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Coaches: Ricky Powers (Brush) & Damion Creel (Euclid)

Game Notes:

Brush:

  • Powers took over as head coach of Brush before the 2022 season after a successful tenure at Akron Buchtel.
  • Brush finished the 2025 season with a 6-4 record, including a 4-2 record at home.
  • Last season, Brush beat Euclid in the season opener 21-19.

Euclid:

  • Creel is entering his third season as the head coach at Euclid.
  • Euclid finished the 2025 season with a 4-6 record, including a 1-5 record on the road.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.

Related Content

news

Browns announce the return of the High School Game of the Week program

HSGOTW is presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn

news

Justin Todd named the 2025 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year

Todd has been a leader committed to equipping young men for life beyond the field

news

Browns announce 10 Coaches nominated for High School Coach of the Year

The selected coach of the year will receive $6,000 for their high school football program

news

Northeast Ohio dominated the 2025 OHSAA State Championships

The three regional teams representing the region brought home division titles and will be honored at the Browns vs. Bills game on Dec. 21

news

Ashland and Lexington to face off in High School Game of the Week No. 10

news

Kenston and Mayfield to meet in High School Game of the Week No. 9

news

Uniontown Lake and Canton McKinley to play in High School Game of the Week No. 8

news

John Hay and University School compete in High School Game of the Week No. 7

news

Collinwood and Rhodes face off in High School Game of the Week No. 6

news

Maple Heights and Willoughby South play to win High School Game of the Week No. 5

news

Southeast and Newton Falls square off in High School Game of the Week No. 4

Advertising