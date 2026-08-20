Brush vs. Euclid face off in High School Game of the Week No. 1

Welcome to the opening week of High School Game of the Week!
To start the 2026 season, this week's contest between the Brush Arcs and the Euclid Panthers is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.
The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.
Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.
Matchup: Brush vs. Euclid
Date: Friday, August 21
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Charles F. Brush High School - Korb Field
Address: 4875 Glenlyn Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Coaches: Ricky Powers (Brush) & Damion Creel (Euclid)
Game Notes:
Brush:
- Powers took over as head coach of Brush before the 2022 season after a successful tenure at Akron Buchtel.
- Brush finished the 2025 season with a 6-4 record, including a 4-2 record at home.
- Last season, Brush beat Euclid in the season opener 21-19.
Euclid:
- Creel is entering his third season as the head coach at Euclid.
- Euclid finished the 2025 season with a 4-6 record, including a 1-5 record on the road.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.