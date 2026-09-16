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OHSAA crew selected for September NFL/NFHS Crew of the Month recognition

The six officials in the selected crew represent nearly 175 years of football officiating experience

Sep 16, 2026 at 01:31 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
Article Graphic - September, Officiating Crew of the Month

The Cleveland Browns in partnership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), the National Football League (NFL) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), are proud to announce the Ohio September 2026 NFL/NFHS Crew of the Month.

The NFL/NFHS Crew of the Month program recognizes interscholastic football officials who exemplify honesty, objectivity, commitment, professionalism and dedication to education-based athletics. Officials selected for this honor are recognized by the NFHS, NFL and participating NFL clubs for their outstanding service to high school football.

Representing Ohio and the Cleveland Browns organization for September 2026 is the following officiating crew:

Referee: Kevin Katafias (Genoa, OH)

  • Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
  • 50-year football official
  • Former OHSAA District Athletic Board member
  • State assigner for football and basketball officials
  • Longtime officiating association leader
  • 45-year OHSAA tournament official

Umpire: David Hossler (Tiffin, OH)

  • 20-year football official
  • 15-year OHSAA tournament official
  • Recognized leader within local officiating associations

Head Linesman: Jeffrey Clere (Oregon ,OH)

  • Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
  • Officiating association leader
  • 30-year football official
  • 28-year OHSAA tournament official

Line Judge: Derek Krueger (Archbold, OH)

  • Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
  • Officiating association leader
  • 28-year football official
  • 25-year OHSAA tournament official

Back Judge: Derek Diller (Holland, OH)

  • 22-year football official
  • Officiating association leader
  • 20-year OHSAA tournament official

Center Judge: Dexter Krueger (Archbold, OH)

  • Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
  • 22-year football official
  • 20-year OHSAA tournament official
  • Officiating association leader

This crew was selected not only for its excellence on the field, but also for its collective commitment to serving student-athletes, mentoring younger officials and advancing the profession of officiating across Ohio. The crew's members have dedicated decades to high school football and have earned the respect of coaches, players, administrators and fellow officials throughout the state.

Combined, these six officials represent nearly 175 years of football officiating experience and have contributed countless hours to the advancement of education-based athletics in Ohio.

The OHSAA congratulates Kevin Katafias, David Hossler, Jeffrey Clere, Derek Krueger, Derek Diller and Dexter Krueger on being selected as Ohio's September 2026 NFL/NFHS Crew of the Month and thanks them for their outstanding service to high school football.

For more information on the NFL/NFHS Officiating Crew of the Month initiative and its impact on high school football officiating, visit playfootball.nfl.com/tackle/officiating.

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