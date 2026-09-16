OHSAA crew selected for September NFL/NFHS Crew of the Month recognition

The Cleveland Browns in partnership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), the National Football League (NFL) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), are proud to announce the Ohio September 2026 NFL/NFHS Crew of the Month.

The NFL/NFHS Crew of the Month program recognizes interscholastic football officials who exemplify honesty, objectivity, commitment, professionalism and dedication to education-based athletics. Officials selected for this honor are recognized by the NFHS, NFL and participating NFL clubs for their outstanding service to high school football.

Representing Ohio and the Cleveland Browns organization for September 2026 is the following officiating crew:

Referee: Kevin Katafias (Genoa, OH)

Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official

50-year football official

Former OHSAA District Athletic Board member

State assigner for football and basketball officials

Longtime officiating association leader

45-year OHSAA tournament official

Umpire: David Hossler (Tiffin, OH)

20-year football official

15-year OHSAA tournament official

Recognized leader within local officiating associations

Head Linesman: Jeffrey Clere (Oregon ,OH)

Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official

Officiating association leader

30-year football official

28-year OHSAA tournament official

Line Judge: Derek Krueger (Archbold, OH)

Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official

Officiating association leader

28-year football official

25-year OHSAA tournament official

Back Judge: Derek Diller (Holland, OH)

22-year football official

Officiating association leader

20-year OHSAA tournament official

Center Judge: Dexter Krueger (Archbold, OH)

Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official

22-year football official

20-year OHSAA tournament official

Officiating association leader

This crew was selected not only for its excellence on the field, but also for its collective commitment to serving student-athletes, mentoring younger officials and advancing the profession of officiating across Ohio. The crew's members have dedicated decades to high school football and have earned the respect of coaches, players, administrators and fellow officials throughout the state.

Combined, these six officials represent nearly 175 years of football officiating experience and have contributed countless hours to the advancement of education-based athletics in Ohio.

The OHSAA congratulates Kevin Katafias, David Hossler, Jeffrey Clere, Derek Krueger, Derek Diller and Dexter Krueger on being selected as Ohio's September 2026 NFL/NFHS Crew of the Month and thanks them for their outstanding service to high school football.