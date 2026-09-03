Twinsburg vs. Solon face off in High School Game of the Week No. 3

Welcome to the third week of High School Game of the Week!
This week's game between the Twinsburg Tigers and the Solon Comets is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.
The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.
Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.
Matchup: Twinsburg vs. Solon
Date: Friday, September 4
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Twinsburg High School – Tiger Stadium
Address: 10270 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087
Coaches: Charles Saulter (Twinsburg) & Antonio Hall (Solon)
Game Notes:
Twinsburg Tigers:
- After two three-point losses to Theodore Roosevelt High School and Bedford High School, Twinsburg is 0-2 entering Friday's matchup.
- Charles Saulter is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Tigers. Saulter was named the Northeast Inland District Division II coach of the year in 2023 after leading Twinsburg to a 7-5 record.
- The Tigers finished last season with a 6-5 overall record, going 2-3 at home. Twinsburg beat Solon, 27-3, last year.
Solon Comets:
- Solon is 1-1 heading into the game, coming off a 19-9 win over Shaker Heights High School last week.
- Head coach Antonio Hall is in his first season with Solon after taking over the program in January. In his previous tenure as a coach, Hall helped lead Canton McKinley High School to seven playoff wins and three Federal League Championships.
- The Comets are looking their first road win since the 2024 season.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.