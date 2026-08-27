Highland vs. Strongsville match up in High School Game of the Week No. 2

Welcome to the second week of High School Game of the Week!
This week's game between the Highland Hornets and the Strongsville Mustangs is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.
The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.
Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.
Matchup: Strongsville vs. Highland
Date: Friday, August 28
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Strongsville High School – Pat Catan Stadium
Address: 20025 Lunn Rd, Strongsville, OH 44149
Coaches: Jason Trusnik (Strongsville) & Mike Gibbons (Highland)
Game Notes:
Highland Hornets:
- In their first game of the season, Highland lost 34-0 to Walsh Jesuit High School.
- The Hornets went 12-1 last season, including a 7-0 record in conference play and 5-0 record on the road.
- Gibbons has been the head coach at Highland since 2015.
Strongsville Mustangs:
- Strongsville enters the game 1-0 after beating Avon Lake High School 24-22 in the season opener.
- The Mustangs went 8-3 last season, with a 6-1 conference record and 5-2 record at home.
- Trusnik, a former Browns linebacker, is heading into his third season as the head coach of Strongsville.