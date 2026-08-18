Browns announce the return of the High School Game of the Week program

The Browns are proud to announce the return of the High School Game of the Week (HSGOTW) program for its 17th consecutive season, continuing the Browns' commitment to celebrating and supporting high school football across Northeast Ohio. The program is presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 21 and continuing throughout the 2026 high school football regular season, Browns fans will once again have the opportunity to vote for the weekly High School Game of the Week featured matchup. Each week, Browns panelists will nominate games from across Northeast Ohio and fans will determine the winning matchup through online voting.

The selected Game of the Week will receive expanded coverage across the Browns' digital and social media platforms, including game highlights, photography, player recognition and more.

As part of the program, the winning team featured each week during the 10-week regular season will receive $3,000 for its football program. At the conclusion of the season, the Browns will recognize the High School Coach of the Year, who will earn an additional $6,000 for their school's football program.

Since its inception, the High School Game of the Week program has become a staple of Friday nights across Northeast Ohio. Browns fans, parents, students, alumni and community members have submitted nearly eight million votes in support of local student-athletes and football programs.

The 2026 High School Game of the Week schedule:

Week 1: Friday, Aug. 21 (Pre-Selected | Brush vs Euclid)

Week 2: Friday, Aug. 28

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 4

Week 4: Friday, Sept. 11

Week 5: Friday, Sept. 18

Week 6: Friday, Sept. 25

Week 7: Friday, Oct. 2

Week 8: Friday, Oct. 9

Week 9: Friday, Oct. 16

Week 10: Friday, Oct. 23