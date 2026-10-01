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High School Game of the Week

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North Ridgeville vs. Berea-Midpark match up in High School Game of the Week No. 7

The game will take place at George Finnie Stadium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2

Oct 01, 2026 at 01:35 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Welcome to the seventh week of High School Game of the Week!

This week's game between the North Ridgeville Rangers and the Berea-Midpark Titans is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.

The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.

Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.

Matchup: North Ridgeville Rangers vs. Berea-Midpark Titans
Date: Friday, October 2
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: George Finnie Stadium
Address: 141 E Bagley Rd, Berea, OH 44017
Coaches: Bryan Morgan (North Ridgeville) & Jonathan Hunek (Berea-Midpark)

Game Notes:

North Ridgeville Rangers:

  • North Ridgeville has a 2-4 record this season but enters the game on a two-game winning streak. In the Rangers' last two games, they beat Midview High School 31-27 and Elyria High School 42-12. After scoring 91 points in their first four games, the Rangers tallied 73 points in their two wins.
  • With wins over Midview and Elyria, North Ridgeville has a 2-1 record in the Southwestern conference this season. The Rangers are averaging 31.3 points per game in their conference matchups.
  • The Rangers beat the Titans, 42-35, in their game last year. This season, North Ridgeville will be looking for its first win on the road in the matchup.

Berea-Midpark Titans:

  • Berea-Midpark enters the matchup with a 4-2 record this season after rattling off four straight wins following its season-opening loss to Brunswick High School. The Titans are coming off a loss to Avon High School in their most recent game.
  • The Titans have scored at least 40 points in three of their first six games this season and are averaging 32 points per game this year. They have recorded at least 20 points in each of their six games to start the season.
  • At home this season the Titans boast a 2-1 record, including two straight wins entering Friday's matchup.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.

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