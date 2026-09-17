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High School Game of the Week

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Orange vs. West Geauga match up in High School Game of the Week No. 5

The game will take place at West Geauga High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18

Sep 17, 2026 at 01:57 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Welcome to the fifth week of High School Game of the Week!

This week's game between the Orange Lions and the West Geauga Wolverines is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.

The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.

Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.

Matchup: Orange vs. West Geauga
Date: Friday, September 18
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Howell Field
Address: 13401 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, OH 44026
Coaches: Rob Senor (Orange) & Rossi Santo (West Geauga)

Game Notes:

Orange Lions:

  • Orange High School is 3-1 through the first four games of the season, with wins over John Hay High School, Fairview High School and Lutheran West.
  • The Lions have won two straight games and have scored at least 26 points in each of their wins so far this season.
  • Friday will be Orange's first conference game of the season. Last year, the Lions went 1-4 in conference play.

West Geauga Wolverines:

  • West Geauga High School is also 3-1 entering Friday's matchup. The Wolverines started the season with a three-game winning streak before falling to Hawken in overtime.
  • In each of the first three weeks, West Geauga's defense allowed 0 points. In total, the Wolverines have allowed 27 points this season.
  • The Wolverines are 0-1 in conference play heading into the matchup with Orange.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.

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