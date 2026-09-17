Orange vs. West Geauga match up in High School Game of the Week No. 5

Welcome to the fifth week of High School Game of the Week!

This week's game between the Orange Lions and the West Geauga Wolverines is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.

The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.

Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.