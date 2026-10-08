Crestwood vs. Fairview face off in High School Game of the Week No. 8

Welcome to the eighth week of High School Game of the Week!
This week's game between the Crestwood Red Devils and the Fairview Warriors is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.
The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.
Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.
Matchup: Crestwood Red Devils vs. Fairview Warriors
Date: Friday, October 9
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Dr. James B. Daley Stadium
Address: 4507 West 213th Street, Fairview Park, OH 44126
Coaches: Jack D'Amato (Crestwood) & Sean Ranc (Fairview)
Game Notes:
Crestwood Red Devils:
- Crestwood is 1-6 entering the matchup and coming off a 32-0 loss to Kirtland High School last week. The Red Devils' lone win this season came against Independence High School, where they posted 53 points.
- The Red Devils are looking for their first road win of the season against Fairview. They are 0-3 on the road with losses to Berkshire High School, Mineral Ridge High School and Mogadore High School.
- Through its first seven games, Crestwood has scored 137 points, highlighted by the performance against Independence. The Red Devils have scored over 20 points two times in their past three games.
Fairview Warriors
- The Warriors are 0-7 this season, coming off a 36-21 loss to Conneaut High School. Fairview has had close results this season, including a 1-point overtime loss to Chagrin Falls High School and a 35-31 loss to Orange High School in back-to-back games.
- On offense, Fairview has scored 110 points over its first seven games. The Warriors are averaging 20.8 points per game over their last five matchups, led by the 31 points they put up against Orange.
- Fairview will be looking to record its first win in its final home game of the season in the non-conference matchup against Crestwood.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.