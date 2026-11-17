The Cleveland Browns are proud to recognize and congratulate 10 high school football coaches from Northeast Ohio who have been nominated for the 2026 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year!
This award celebrates leadership, character and the positive impact coaches make on their teams and communities—not just wins and losses. Each nominee was featured in the Browns High School Game of the Week program during the 2026 season.
The Coach of the Year will be announced on Dec. 4 and will receive $6,000 in funding for their high school football program. The winner will also be honored on-field during pregame of the Browns vs. Falcons game on Dec. 13.
Name: Damion Creel
School: Euclid
"My coaching philosophy is transformational, not transactional. Character and sportsmanship cannot be enforced; they must be inspired. My approach is built on creating genuine, positive relationships with every athlete. When young people know without a doubt that you care about them as individuals—beyond their athletic capabilities—they willingly buy into the process, embrace accountability, and push past their perceived limits."
Name: Mike Gibbons
School: Highland
"I believe it is imperative to a young person's development to find something they are passionate about and work towards achieving goals they lay out. I believe it is important that they learn the importance of team work and putting the team above themselves. I think football teaches players how to overcome adversity. I have had many players reach out to me about situations that have come up that the game of football has helped them overcome."
Name: Antonio Hall
School: Solon
"I was inspired to become a high school football coach by my belief that football is much more than a game—it is a powerful vehicle for shaping character, building relationships, and preparing young people for success in life. Having experienced firsthand how discipline, commitment, faith, and teamwork can open doors and create opportunities, I felt called to give back to the next generation by becoming the kind of mentor who makes a lasting difference beyond the field."
Name: Jeff Gough
School: Hudson
"Every player has a why, my job is to find out what is their why. Every player has a different goal, I want to know that goal. Every player has a smile, let me find that smile. My kids are the same way, everyday its a goal to make every one of my girls smile. When just showing up makes them smile, sometimes you have figured it out."
Name: Rossi Santo
School: West Geauga
"Our whole program philosophy is based upon attitude and effort. We preach to our players that we can not control many things in football and in life off the field. The two things we can control in the game and in the real world is our attitude and effort. Having a great attitude and maximum effort will make us successful people on the field and in the real world."
Name: Chris Kosiorek
School: Niles McKinley
"Ultimately, I want my players to understand that football is about more than wins and losses. It is about building relationships, learning life lessons, and developing the discipline and character needed to succeed long after their playing days are over. My goal is to help develop not only better football players, but better young men who will make a positive impact in their families, schools, and communities."
Name: Jon Hunek
School: Berea-Midpark
"I want my legacy to be that I helped make all my players and my community better. Not from winning or losing, but from helping create a group of young men my community is proud of for who they are, how they act, and how they treat the people around them. I want my players to be valuable members of our school community, people who help those in need, are kind to peers involved in a variety of other sports and activities, and support everyone at our school."
Name: Jack D'Amato
School: Crestwood
"We want to compete as hard as we possibly can while respecting the game, our opponents, and the officials. One of our sayings is "Fight — For The Love Of Brother." We don't compete because we hate the team across from us. We compete because we love the guys standing next to us. We expect our players to play with toughness and emotion, but also to handle themselves the right way, whether we're winning or losing."
Name: Rocco Dobran
School: Conneaut
"I want them to have great memories with their teammates, and great experiences as a player that they will never forget. I want them to learn the importance of the process, not the result. I hope they become the best version of themselves, a great husband, a great father, and a productive member to whatever community they end up in. Lastly, and most importantly I want them to learn to put others first, and be kind and respectful to everyone."
Name: Glen Kruger
School: Norton
"At Norton, we want our players to understand that being part of our football program means something beyond the scoreboard. If our players leave our program as better teammates, better leaders, and better young men, then I believe we've accomplished something truly meaningful. We believe that we can measure the success of this by the number of former players we see coming back on our sidelines every Friday night."
High School Game of the Week
The High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio Cat in association with Howard Hanna and Foreverlawn, is a ten-week initiative dedicated to celebrating and supporting high school football across Northeast Ohio. Throughout the season, a total of $30,000 was donated to the winning teams of each featured matchup. Additionally, every winning coach was nominated for the Browns High School Coach of the Year award, which provides an additional $6,000 to the selected coach's school football program.