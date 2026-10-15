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High School Game of the Week

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Chagrin Falls vs. Conneaut Spartans match up in High School Game of the Week No. 9

The game will take place at Ricaurte Stadium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16

Oct 15, 2026 at 01:52 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
HighSchoolGameoftheWeek9

Welcome to the ninth week of High School Game of the Week!

This week's game between the Chagrin Falls Tigers and the Conneaut Spartans is the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Howard Hanna and ForeverLawn.

The winning team for each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football season will receive $3,000 for their program.

Here is the information to see the game live on Friday.

Matchup: Chagrin Falls Tigers vs. Conneaut Spartans
Date: Friday, October 16
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Ricaurte Stadium
Address: 837 Maple Ave, Conneaut, OH
Coaches: John Scott (Chagrin Falls) & Rocco Dobran (Conneaut)

Game Notes:

Chagrin Falls Tigers

  • The Tigers enter the matchup with a 6-2 record on the season, including two straight road victories. In its last game, Chagrin Falls beat Berkshire High School, 25-24, in overtime.
  • This season, the Tigers are averaging 21 points per game and have scored a total of 73 points across their last two games. They have also scored 25 or more points in three of their last four games.
  • Chagrin Falls have won each of its four games on the road this season. In those games, the Tigers have averaged 26 points per game.

Conneaut Spartans

  • Entering the game, the Spartans hold a 7-1 record. They have rattled off three straight wins over Rootstown High School, Fairview High School and Crestwood High School.
  • Conneaut is 3-0 at home this season, with an average margin of victory of 22.6 points in those games. Two of the Spartans' last three wins have come on the road, though, including their 35-14 win over Rootstown.
  • The Spartans have scored 35 or more points in each of their last three wins. This season, they are averaging 27.75 points per game, including a 50-6 win over Jefferson Area High School.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @BrownsYouthFB and Instagram @BrownsGiveBack for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com for the post game article, Coach of the Week, photo gallery and more.

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