Browns and NFL Foundation – LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program support development of new community football field in Niles, OH

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns, in partnership with the NFL Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), today announced that Niles City School District has received a grant through the NFL Foundation – LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program to install an artificial turf field at Bo Rein Memorial Field, located at Niles McKinley High School in Niles, OH.

"We believe every young person deserves a safe, high-quality place to play," said Hannah Lee, Cleveland Browns Director of Football Pathways. "Through these field projects we've seen firsthand how these fields become gathering places for students, families and entire communities. We're grateful to the NFL Foundation and LISC for their partnership, and to the leaders in Niles and Akron who are investing in their students."

The new field, which marks the Browns' 20th field project since the team's long-term field initiative launched ten years ago in May 2016, will serve high school and youth football, along with a variety of schoolwide recreation and arts programs, providing thousands of students and residents with access to safe, high-quality recreation spaces.

In addition, Akron Public Schools will receive a grant through this program to replace outdated and unusable stadium infrastructure with a new press box, concession stand and restrooms at Flossie Stadium, located on the Buchtel Community Learning Center campus in Akron, OH.

"Our current collaboration with the Cleveland Browns Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, combined with the new Browns' Field Project, represents an incredible milestone for Niles City Schools," said Niles City School District Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen. "We are deeply grateful to the Cleveland Browns organization for their generosity. This achievement was made possible thanks to our district-level administrators, who worked hard to prepare the grant in partnership with KO Consulting, LLC. Providing our students with a safe, upgraded, and modern playing surface not only elevates our athletic programs but directly supports our mission to keep students engaged and motivated both on and off the field. From the classroom to the turf, our partnership with the Cleveland Browns keeps growing."

The NFL Foundation and LISC have partnered for nearly three decades to help young people stay active and healthy by creating safe, accessible places to play through the development of community football fields. Since the program's inception, more than $70 million has been distributed to community organizations and schools across the country, resulting in the construction or refurbishment of nearly 500 fields nationwide.

"For nearly 30 years, the NFL Foundation and LISC have helped expand access to safe, high-quality places for young people to play, grow and connect," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation. "Through the Grassroots Field Grant Program, we are proud to support local leaders who are creating healthier communities and opening more pathways for youth to experience the benefits of football."