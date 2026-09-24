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Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and Cleveland Browns to kick off new partnership with flag football clinic

The free co-ed flag football clinic will take place on Oct. 6 at Kilbourne Run Sports Park

Sep 24, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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COLUMBUS – Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the Cleveland Browns announced today a new partnership aimed at expanding access to youth flag football across the City of Columbus. Beginning in 2027, Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and the Browns will launch the Jr. Browns Flag Football program across community centers throughout the city, providing boys and girls the opportunity to play one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

To mark the beginning of the new partnership, Columbus Recreation and Parks Department will host a free co-ed flag football clinic with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Kilbourne Run Sports Park, open to athletes in second through eighth grades.

"Columbus Recreation and Parks' partnership with the Cleveland Browns provides an accessible and equitable opportunity for boys and girls to participate in the fun of flag football and team sports," said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. "Experiencing the excitement of competition and rewards of teamwork through flag football can spark a lasting interest in other sports, too, encouraging involvement through community leagues and school athletics, and as fans."

"Sports offer young people so much more than a chance to compete. They help youth build confidence, stay active, learn teamwork and have a sense of belonging," said Bernita A. Reese, M.S., CPRP, director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. "Our goal is to make those opportunities accessible to every child, regardless of their experience level or background. Partnerships like this help us remove barriers, introduce more young people to the game and create positive experiences that can stay with them for a lifetime."

"We're thrilled to be expanding our Jr. Browns Flag Football programming to the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department," said JW Johnson, Managing Partner of Haslam Sports Group. "Growing the game at the grassroots level is a priority for our organization and this partnership will give kids across Columbus the chance to learn football fundamentals in a fun, accessible environment. Just as we've seen success with our program here in Cleveland, we're excited to see Columbus Recreation and Parks' community centers build the same kind of energy around the sport ahead of their Spring 2027 season."

The clinic will introduce young athletes to fundamental flag football skills while helping them build confidence, stay active and experience the excitement of the game in a positive, inclusive environment. The event is designed for athletes of all experience levels, whether they are trying flag football for the first time or looking to strengthen their skills. As part of the clinic, participants will receive a t-shirt, flag belt, dinner and ice cream.

Registration is open through Friday, Oct. 2., and parents can register online using the link below.

Link: https://browns.leagueapps.com/events/5147516-cleveland-browns-flag-football-clinic?utmmedium=email&utmsource=govdelivery

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