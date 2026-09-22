Browns kick off 2026 home slate with new experiences and updates at Huntington Bank Field

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are set for their 2026 home opener against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, September 27 at 1:00pm at Huntington Bank Field. This season, Huntington Bank Field will offer new gameday activations, updated features and returning traditions to deliver the best fan experience to date.

As fans arrive at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, they can anticipate new entertainment segments, hospitality offerings, activations, along with updated WiFi by Spectrum. Returning favorites on Dawg Pound Drive include the Dawg House by NJM Insurance, featuring alumni autographs, mascots, a new instant win game – and Crown Royal's Royal Rig. Dawg Tags are back for its fourth season – which are QR codes located on each seat throughout the stadium, unlocking access to contests, games, stadium information, directly from a fans' smartphone. Courtesy of Huntington Bank, fans will receive a co-branded Browns and Huntington Bank bandana upon entry into the stadium this Sunday.