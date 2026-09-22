Browns kick off 2026 home slate with new experiences and updates at Huntington Bank Field

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are set for their 2026 home opener against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, September 27 at 1:00pm at Huntington Bank Field. This season, Huntington Bank Field will offer new gameday activations, updated features and returning traditions to deliver the best fan experience to date.
As fans arrive at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, they can anticipate new entertainment segments, hospitality offerings, activations, along with updated WiFi by Spectrum. Returning favorites on Dawg Pound Drive include the Dawg House by NJM Insurance, featuring alumni autographs, mascots, a new instant win game – and Crown Royal's Royal Rig. Dawg Tags are back for its fourth season – which are QR codes located on each seat throughout the stadium, unlocking access to contests, games, stadium information, directly from a fans' smartphone. Courtesy of Huntington Bank, fans will receive a co-branded Browns and Huntington Bank bandana upon entry into the stadium this Sunday.
Below is a list of what's new at Huntington Bank Field for the season:
Entertainment
- The Browns' new House Band, First to Eleven, features four members: Audra Miller (lead vocals), Ryan Krysiak (guitarist), Sam Gilman (drums), and Trevor Vogt (bass). The band will be fully integrated into the gameday entertainment experience, performing during pregame and in-game hype moments from a newly constructed stage in the lower bowl of section 125 near the Dawg Pound and visible throughout the stadium. Fans can expect a wide range of genres, from classic rock, pop, dance and beyond.
Ticketing
- Brunchin' with the Browns is a new gameday experience which includes a pre-event brunch spread, drink tickets and exclusive end zone field visibility pregame built for fans who want to get even closer on gameday. This is a unique opportunity for Browns fans to get a front-row seat to the pre-game action while also keeping their Sunday brunch plans before kickoff.
Activations
- Through a new collaboration between NASA and the National Football League, the agency will make its debut on Dawg Pound Drive at 10 am, with an engaging pregame activation including meeting NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, taking photos with NASA astronaut Doug Wheelock, seeing a Moon rock, and meeting more team members from NASA's Glenn Research Center here in Cleveland, the agency's only center in the Midwest. There will also be a Huntington Bank Treat Truck and Surfside's Good Times Roll Van. Just off Dawg Pound Drive at the Great Lakes Science Center lawn, Lowe's is bringing its Earn Your Sunday Tour for the home opener, featuring Joel Bitonio and Greg Pruitt, with fan photos opportunities available from 11:15am to 12:30pm.
- Fans will discover several new additions this season. The new FanDuel Lounge located on the Event Level, and the Stratus Lounge located in the Canada Dry City Club, are now open, and two new TrueNorth Express concession locations near Sections 110 and 138 make grab-and-go easier. Fans who link their truerewards and Dawg Rewards accounts can also earn rewards by scanning at checkout, another new perk added this year. Also new, AARP launched its Member Collection Series, giving members a free limited-edition Browns collectible at every home game.
Browns' theme games at Huntington Bank Field this season:
- Home Opener/Alumni Celebration – Sept. 27 vs. Carolina Panthers
- Pregame ceremonies during the National Anthem will feature the Browns' first-ever NASA flyover featuring three Freedom 250 F-5s. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and his Freedom 250 F-5 Team will pilot the aircraft. Programming prior to kickoff will also include the Browns Legends Ceremony presented by AARP honoring Lou Rymkus, Brian Brennan and Alex Mack. Halftime will feature a performance by The Ohio State University Marching Band, followed by a special performance by multi-platinum artist Treach from Naughty by Nature at the end of the third quarter.
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game presented by Gregory Industries – Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame game returns to celebrate Cleveland's iconic music legacy as the Browns host the Steelers in primetime. This game will feature Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees with music elements throughout the evening and a surprise halftime performance by an Inductee. 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and legendary rapper MC Lyte will also serve as a guest DJ for the game. Additional details to come. The first 30,000 fans that enter Huntington Bank Field will receive a matchup poster.
- Crucial Catch Presented by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center – Oct. 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens
- The Browns will host their annual cancer awareness game against the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field, presented by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center. Through multiple local and national partnerships, cancer survivors, family members and caregivers are celebrated for their courageous fight. Additionally, the game promotes cancer prevention and early detection to fight cancer and save lives. Halftime will feature the Milk-Bone Dawg Dash where selected dogs will race for a golden bone trophy and a grand prize.
- Salute to Service Presented by CrossCountry Mortgage – Nov. 15 vs. Houston Texans
- Halftime will include an Army vs. Navy skills competition presented by CrossCountry Mortgage. The team will also recognize their Salute to Service nominee.
- My Cause My Cleats presented by Visit Central Florida – Nov. 29 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- This game highlights causes and organizations that are important to Browns' players. Throughout gameday, players will showcase custom-designed cleats representing the causes they have chosen to support.
- Stay in The Game! Presented by ForeverLawn – Dec. 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- The March to Midfield presented by Sugardale and Meijer winners will perform at halftime. The sweepstakes invites high school bands across Ohio to enter for a chance to perform at a Browns home game.
- Youth Football – Dec. 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons
- This Youth Football themed game will spotlight the Browns' commitment to advancing youth and high school football, celebrating officials, flag football programs, and the recognition of girls' high school flag football as a full sanctioned varsity sport in Ohio.
- Inspire Change – Jan. 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts
- The Browns will highlight the NFL's Inspire Change initiative, which is a social justice initiative breaking down barriers to opportunity and supporting education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform. Additional details to come.
Traffic and Transportation info:
- Accessing the Stadium via RTA's Rapid Station: Riders can use the red, blue or green line trains to navigate Downtown and the Tower City Center. The Waterfront Line will be operational to transport passengers from Tower City Center to the West Third Street Station. Huntington Bank Field is located across the street from West Third Street Station. Rail service home is guaranteed for at least 90 minutes after games at Huntington Bank Field.
- Game Day Road Closures: The City of Cleveland has announced game day road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets between Lakeside Avenue and Huntington Bank Field, including State Route 2 (SR 2) exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 3 hours prior to kickoff (example: for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff, rolling road closures will begin at 10:00am and end shortly after 1:00pm). During this time, all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach Huntington Bank Field by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90). Please note road closure times are subject to change at the City of Cleveland's discretion.
2026 Huntington Bank Field Prohibited/Allowed Items:
- Prohibited Items: All explosives and weapons, unmanned aircraft systems, radio-controlled model aircraft, and other devices that can be operated in airspace. With the exception of approved bags identified below, purses, coolers, briefcases, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags and large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers are prohibited.
- Approved Bags: Clear bags that are plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches. Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, maximum size 4.5 x 6.5 inches.
Fans looking to purchase season tickets or any other experience can call 440-891-5050 or email tickets@clevelandbrowns.com.