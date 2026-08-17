Cleveland Browns, Haslam Sports Group celebrate ribbon cutting for new Browns Experience Center

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns and Haslam Sports Group (HSG) today celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Browns Experience Center, which will offer fans and prospective partners and ticket members an early, tangible preview of new Huntington Bank Field currently being built in Brook Park, Ohio. Located within CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, the Experience Center brings the vision for the new stadium to life, from the surrounding development to the individual seating experience.

Highlights of the space include a large-scale stadium model offering a direct view into the seating bowl, the "Browns Tunnel" honoring the team's history and fans, and seats from the new stadium on display for guests to see, experience and sit in firsthand. The center also features The Immersive Cube®, a wrap-around, 270-degree digital environment that is the widest installation of its kind in the United States.

"This space gives our fans a first look at what's ahead, a stadium built around them, their traditions and their passion for this team," said Haslam Sports Group Managing Partners Whitney Haslam Johnson and JW Johnson. "We can't wait for fans and partners to walk through and feel that excitement for themselves. From the stadium model to The Immersive Cube, we want our fans to feel like they are truly part of the fabric of the new Huntington Bank Field, long before the stadium ever opens."

"Berea has been proud to be home to the Browns for decades, and the opening of the Experience Center is an exciting next step for our community," said Mayor Kleem, City of Berea. "With this being the first building in the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus expansion coming online, we look forward to continuing to grow our footprint and bring even more visitors to our city."

Ribbon-cutting participants included HSG Managing Partners Whitney Haslam Johnson and JW Johnson, HSG President David Jenkins and Berea Mayor Kleem. The Browns Experience Center was designed in partnership with Elevate and will be showcased by Legends Global, who is managing sponsorships, premium seating and suite sales for the new Huntington Bank Field. The Immersive Cube® was created by Advent.

The Browns selected Elevate, the award-winning global sports and entertainment agency, to design and deliver their new experience center. Elevate was selected because of their creative team's deep understanding of the sports business industry and proven track record of creating emotional experiences that also drive large commercial outcomes for their clients. Elevate has delivered 10 experience centers for teams, leagues, and venues around the world in just three years, reflecting the firm's growing leadership in one of the most important front doors to modern sports sales, premium hospitality, and fan engagement.