Cleveland Browns, Haslam Sports Group celebrate ribbon cutting for new Browns Experience Center

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns and Haslam Sports Group (HSG) today celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Browns Experience Center, which will offer fans and prospective partners and ticket members an early, tangible preview of new Huntington Bank Field currently being built in Brook Park, Ohio. Located within CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, the Experience Center brings the vision for the new stadium to life, from the surrounding development to the individual seating experience.
Highlights of the space include a large-scale stadium model offering a direct view into the seating bowl, the "Browns Tunnel" honoring the team's history and fans, and seats from the new stadium on display for guests to see, experience and sit in firsthand. The center also features The Immersive Cube®, a wrap-around, 270-degree digital environment that is the widest installation of its kind in the United States.
"This space gives our fans a first look at what's ahead, a stadium built around them, their traditions and their passion for this team," said Haslam Sports Group Managing Partners Whitney Haslam Johnson and JW Johnson. "We can't wait for fans and partners to walk through and feel that excitement for themselves. From the stadium model to The Immersive Cube, we want our fans to feel like they are truly part of the fabric of the new Huntington Bank Field, long before the stadium ever opens."
"Berea has been proud to be home to the Browns for decades, and the opening of the Experience Center is an exciting next step for our community," said Mayor Kleem, City of Berea. "With this being the first building in the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus expansion coming online, we look forward to continuing to grow our footprint and bring even more visitors to our city."
Ribbon-cutting participants included HSG Managing Partners Whitney Haslam Johnson and JW Johnson, HSG President David Jenkins and Berea Mayor Kleem. The Browns Experience Center was designed in partnership with Elevate and will be showcased by Legends Global, who is managing sponsorships, premium seating and suite sales for the new Huntington Bank Field. The Immersive Cube® was created by Advent.
The Browns selected Elevate, the award-winning global sports and entertainment agency, to design and deliver their new experience center. Elevate was selected because of their creative team's deep understanding of the sports business industry and proven track record of creating emotional experiences that also drive large commercial outcomes for their clients. Elevate has delivered 10 experience centers for teams, leagues, and venues around the world in just three years, reflecting the firm's growing leadership in one of the most important front doors to modern sports sales, premium hospitality, and fan engagement.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a guided walkthrough of the Browns Experience Center for media in attendance.
About Haslam Sports Group
Haslam Sports Group embraces the positive impact of sports and its unique opportunity to unify communities. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, along with Whitney and JW Johnson, founded Haslam Sports Group in 2020. Through the Haslam and Johnson families' network of industry experience and relationships, their mission is to create world-class organizations that achieve sustainable success, provide a best-in-class fan experience, and give back to their region. We look to invest in strategic sports and entertainment opportunities, with our current portfolio including ownership of the Cleveland Browns, operating rights to Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, co-ownership of the Milwaukee Bucks and Columbus NWSL 2028, as well as investments in HSG Ventures, HSG Facilities, the WNBA, and other entities.
About Elevate
Elevate is an award-winning global sports and entertainment agency founded in 2018 and the chosen growth partner for the world's leading brands, properties, and experience-driven businesses. Through one integrated model, Elevate serves as the trusted advisor for more than 1,000 clients, helping them solve complex challenges and drive business wins.
What began in sports has evolved into a platform now serving clients across culture, attractions, culinary, and hotels. Today, Elevate brings operational expertise, data-driven intelligence, and world-class creativity together under one roof.
Elevate partners with clients worldwide from offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.oneelevate.com.
About Legends Global
Legends Global is the premier partner to the world's greatest live events, venues, and brands. We deliver a fully integrated solution of premium services, including feasibility & consulting, owner's rep, sales, partnerships, venue management, hospitality, merchandise, and content & booking. Through our white-label approach, we keep our partners front and center while leveraging the power of our global network: over 450 venues, 20,000 events, and 165 million guests annually. To learn more, visit us at www.LegendsGlobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.