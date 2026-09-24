From the Field to the Founder Journey: Cleveland Browns team up with nonprofit JumpStart Inc. for Northeast Ohio entrepreneurs

CLEVELAND, OH – JumpStart Inc. and the Cleveland Browns are broadening a partnership built around helping Northeast Ohio entrepreneurs get in front of more people, make critical connections and find new ways to grow. The next phase of this community-focused collaboration brings the Browns into JumpStart programs serving both small business and, for the first time, health tech startup founders.

JumpStart is on a mission to drive economic vitality by connecting entrepreneurs to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. The nonprofit organization's services are available at no cost and focus on the advising, funding pathways and connections growing businesses often need but cannot always reach on their own.

The Browns began working with JumpStart in 2022 to help Cleveland-area small business owners gain visibility and reach customers and supporters outside their existing circles. This fall, that collaboration expands as the Browns sponsor two JumpStart programs: ScaleReady, which supports growth-oriented small businesses strengthening operations and preparing for expansion, and the Trailblazer HealthTech Accelerator, where the team will follow one high-growth tech founder throughout the intensive program and beyond.

Trailblazer marks the Browns' first direct involvement in JumpStart's technology startup programming. The accelerator gives high potential founders intensive advising, weekly workshops and meaningful introductions to investors, customers and sources of capital as they work toward key growth milestones.

"At the Browns, we always want to show up in ways that can make a real difference for our community," said Ted Twang, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Haslam Sports Group. "Through our partnership with JumpStart, we've seen firsthand what happens when small businesses in Northeast Ohio get access to the right relationships, resources and people willing to open doors for them. We're proud to build on that commitment by continuing to bring that same level of support to entrepreneurs and startups across Cleveland."

The 2026 partnership also brings the Browns to VC Fest, JumpStart's flagship gathering for founders, investors, corporate leaders and others working to build the region's startup economy. Browns play-by-play announcer, Andrew Siciliano, is slated to moderate the keynote conversation with Robert Smith, a Euclid native, former NFL running back, sports media analyst, author and founder of Fan Huddle, a digital health and wellbeing platform. The Browns will also host a Growth Table dinner with JumpStart entrepreneurs for a candid conversation about the challenges of starting, growing and sustaining a business.

"The entrepreneurs in these programs need more than encouragement," says JumpStart Chief Services Officer Dan Brown. "They are making decisions about customers, hiring, operations and growth. The Browns are putting their time and resources behind opportunities that can help founders work through those decisions and find the best path forward."

For JumpStart, the Browns' continued role points to the kind of partner engagement the organization hopes more companies and institutions will embrace: sharing expertise, industry connections and influence in ways that help entrepreneurs build businesses that can last.

"Entrepreneurs have a better shot at growing their businesses when they are surrounded by people willing to share what and who they know," explains JumpStart CEO Lorne Novick. "That is what makes the Browns' partnership meaningful. They are not just underwriting programs. They are spending time with high-growth founders, bringing relationships to the table and helping more entrepreneurs access the kind of support that can change what is possible for their ventures."

The expanded partnership reflects the Browns' broader commitment to using the team's platform to advance economic opportunity in Northeast Ohio. To learn more about the Cleveland Browns' community initiatives, visit clevelandbrowns.com/community.