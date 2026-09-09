Spectrum powers fan connections at Cleveland Browns games and in the community for 2026 season

BEREA, Ohio – Game day at Huntington Bank Field is about more than football – it's about connection. Starting with the 2026 season, a new multi-year partnership with Spectrum will bring advanced technology, including enterprise-grade Wi-Fi and more to enhance the fan experience, making moments inside and outside the stadium easier, faster and more interactive.

Express Access powered by Spectrum helps fans skip the wait and head straight to the action, with a dedicated entry lane with Spectrum branding across digital and throughout Huntington Bank Field. Between Express Access and furthering Wi-Fi capabilities, Spectrum looks to provide fans with faster connectivity and seamless gate entry.

"We're always looking for opportunities to elevate the experience for our fans while continuing to enhance our technological capabilities," said Brandon Covert, Vice President of Information Technology for Haslam Sports Group. "Through this partnership, Spectrum is doubling the bandwidth at Huntington Bank Field and providing redundant network connectivity to keep fans connected at the fastest, most reliable speeds on game day, while also strengthening our game day operations and broadcast capabilities. Their commitment to innovation makes them an ideal partner as we continue to invest in technologies that benefit Browns fans year-round."

Powering the Wi-Fi Behind Browns Game Day

With Spectrum's name tied to the stadium's free public Wi-Fi, fans will have seamless access to updates, engagement platforms and "Know Before You Go" information via the Browns' app and website.

Spectrum is providing the Cleveland Browns with 10Gbps of bandwidth that enables faster and more resilient operations to the Club every day, including Event Day. This service uplift includes Stadium operations, Express Access, and Stadium Wi-Fi, and supports the training facility and football operations, as well.

"The Browns' stadium is where connection and community come together, making it an ideal place to unleash the power of Spectrum Wi-Fi," said John Higgins, Regional Vice President, Great Lakes Field Operations for Spectrum. "By bringing our technology and sponsorship to the field and beyond, we're helping customers, partners, their employees and the fans stay connected on game day and every day."

Connecting With Browns Fans Beyond the Stadium

Off the field, Spectrum and the Browns teamed up in July to give back to the community through the Browns' 9th Annual Summer Blitz, an annual volunteer initiative that brought staff, players, alumni and Spectrum volunteers together for a day of service dedicated to the Northeast Ohio community.

And for fans who want to stay connected all season, Spectrum is the presenting partner of 'The Bark Tank,' the Browns' weekly interview-style podcast. With Spectrum's support, fans get closer to the team, hearing from players and coaches in a fresh digital format available all preseason and regular season long.

Additional details regarding Express Access powered by Spectrum and Stadium Wi-Fi powered by Spectrum will be announced ahead of the 2026 season.