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Metallica M72 World Tour 2027 North American shows announced

M72 World Tour set to come to Huntington Bank Field on June 15

Sep 16, 2026 at 10:03 AM
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Metallica has confirmed a series of new North American stadium dates that extend the band's massive M72 World Tour into 2027. Having played 99 shows in 26 countries since its April 2023 kick-off, the Live Nation-promoted M72 World Tour will resume May 8, 2027 at BC Place in Vancouver – hitting a dozen new cities for the first time on this run throughout the American southwest, midwest and beyond – and will conclude June 19, 2027 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly announced shows will be available starting with the Fan Club presales beginning on Monday, September 21 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 25 at 10am local time. For further information, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more, go to https://metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2027.

PRESALE:

  • Citi is the official card of the M72 World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning September 22 at​ 10am local time until September 24 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com
  • Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the newly added M72 shows in the U.S. as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from September 22 at 10am local time to September 24 at 10pm local time. Verizon Shine awards customers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more. Opt-in to Verizon Shine via the My Verizon App, and learn more about Verizon Shine here.

From its launch in 2023 through its most recent two-night engagement July 3 and 5, 2025 at London Stadium, Metallica's record-breaking M72 World Tour has been celebrated as among the best of the band's 40+ years of traversing the globe, with nearly five million members of the Metallica family having attended. Hailed as "an altogether life-affirming experience" (Billboard), "impossible to leave unsatisfied" (Austin Chronicle), "a stone-cold stunner of a show" (Detroit News), and "as tight and furious as Metallica has sounded in ages" (Los Angeles Times), M72 will resume following Metallica's Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which will run from October 1, 2026 through March 13, 2027.

Support on M72's 2027 North American run will come from Limp Bizkit and Avatar. See below for a full list of dates.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands (AWMH) is a non-profit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of Metallica and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Metallica covers all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go directly to the organizations supported by the Foundation. To date, All Within My Hands has provided grants of $19M to career and technical education programs through its Metallica Scholars Initiative, $8.8M to combat food insecurity, and $6.2M to disaster relief and other critical local services worldwide. Visit AllWithinMyHands.org to learn more.

METALLICA M72 World Tour North America 2027

DateCityStadium
May 8Vancouver, BCBC Place
May 13San Diego, CASnapdragon Stadium
May 18El Paso, TXSun Bowl Stadium
May 22San Antonio, TXAlamodome
May 26Fayetteville, ARRazorback Stadium
May 29Kansas City, MOArrowhead Stadium
June 2Raleigh, NCCarter-Finley Stadium
June 5Indianapolis, INLucas Oil Stadium
June 8Buffalo, NYHighmark Stadium
June 12Madison, WICamp Randall Stadium
June 15Cleveland, OHHuntington Bank Field
June 19Salt Lake City, UTRice-Eccles Stadium

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