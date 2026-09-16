Metallica M72 World Tour 2027 North American shows announced

From its launch in 2023 through its most recent two-night engagement July 3 and 5, 2025 at London Stadium, Metallica's record-breaking M72 World Tour has been celebrated as among the best of the band's 40+ years of traversing the globe, with nearly five million members of the Metallica family having attended. Hailed as "an altogether life-affirming experience" (Billboard), "impossible to leave unsatisfied" (Austin Chronicle), "a stone-cold stunner of a show" (Detroit News), and "as tight and furious as Metallica has sounded in ages" (Los Angeles Times), M72 will resume following Metallica's Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which will run from October 1, 2026 through March 13, 2027.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands (AWMH) is a non-profit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of Metallica and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Metallica covers all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go directly to the organizations supported by the Foundation. To date, All Within My Hands has provided grants of $19M to career and technical education programs through its Metallica Scholars Initiative, $8.8M to combat food insecurity, and $6.2M to disaster relief and other critical local services worldwide. Visit AllWithinMyHands.org to learn more.