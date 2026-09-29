Cleveland Browns to host third annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football

BEREA, Ohio – For the third straight year, the Browns will honor Cleveland's own Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Huntington Bank Field when they host division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football Oct. 1, on Prime Video. The game is presented by Gregory Industries.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization committed to investing in arts education, preserving and honoring rock & roll's history and its artists and making world-class exhibitions accessible to everyone in Cleveland and around the world.
"Cleveland is the home base of rock & roll, and there's no better stage to celebrate that than a primetime game against our biggest rival," said Chief Marketing Officer of Haslam Sports Group, Brent Rossi. "We want every fan at Huntington Bank Field to feel the energy in the building on Thursday night in our third year partnering with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We can't wait to bring together Roll Hall Inductees and one of the NFL's most storied rivalries in a night that is special for Browns fans."
Pregame festivities on Dawg Pound Drive include a special Metallica takeover, with a Dawg Pound Captain themed guitar smash photo opportunity featuring a Metallica branded guitar, specialty cocktails, a local Cleveland band performing on the main stage with appearances by in-game hosts and mascots giving away Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game prizes. Metallica returns to Huntington Bank Field on June 15, 2027, during their M72 World Tour.
Inside Huntington Bank Field, the Browns will feature a special fan-powered light show supporting the entertainment elements throughout the game. Fans should arrive early to scan their Dawg Tag, a unique QR code located at their seat and participate using their cell phones to help light up the stadium during pregame team introductions, halftime and a performance at the end of the third quarter.
2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and legendary rapper MC Lyte will be the game's guest DJ and will perform during the first and second quarters. The timeless MC was the first solo female rapper to release a full-length album, the first to earn a GRAMMY nomination, and the first female to do a Hip-Hop performance at the White House. She has influenced a generation of Hip-Hop artists, including Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Remy Ma and Lauryn Hill.
Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, will join Browns team captains ahead of kickoff midfield as the honorary Coin Toss Captain. Jones is one of the defining guitarists in British music and an integral part of triggering the punk rock movement, inspiring generations of future musicians. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Punk Rock and visitors to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame can experience the newly opened "Hey! Ho! Let's Go! Punk at 50" exhibit, highlighting the genre's impact.
Kent Wells, longtime producer for the late Dolly Parton, will perform the national anthem. The GRAMMY nominated producer, musician and songwriter has spent more than four decades in Nashville recording and performing with many of the industry's top-selling artists.
A surprise halftime performance featuring a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will entertain fans on the new entertainment stage in section 125 next to the Dawg Pound. The band will be announced on gameday ahead of kickoff.
Game presenting partner Gregory Industries will provide the first 30,000 fans through the gates with a commemorative matchup poster.
About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:
Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. We intentionally foster an inclusive and welcoming non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Join the millions who love rock & roll as much as you do. Visit us in Cleveland, Ohio or at rockhall.com and follow us (@rockhall) on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, or (@rockandrollhalloffame) on Facebook.
About MC Lyte:
MC Lyte is an iconic trailblazer in Hip Hop, celebrated as both a renowned rapper and DJ. With a groundbreaking career spanning 40 years, she made history as the first solo female rapper ever nominated for a GRAMMY Award. Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including BET's I Am Hip Hop Award, honors from ADCOLOR, BET Her, the National Urban League, the Black Music Collective, a Harvard WEB DuBois award recipient.
About Metallica:
Metallica is an American heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and it has been based in San Francisco for most of its career. Alongside Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer, it is one of the "big four" founding bands of thrash metal, and its current lineup is Hetfield, Ulrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, and bassist Robert Trujillo. The band's first big breakthrough was Master of Puppets (1986), which is often called one of the greatest metal albums ever. Its 1991 self-titled album moved it toward a mainstream sound and sold more than 16 million copies in the U.S., making it the best-selling album of the SoundScan era. Metallica was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. The band has sold more than 163 million albums worldwide and has won 10 GRAMMY Awards from 26 nominations. Six of its studio albums in a row debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and its most recent album, 72 Seasons, came out in 2023.
About Steve Jones:
Born in west London, Steve Jones turned a troubled youth into co-founding the Sex Pistols, and his layered Gibson Les Paul playing on 1977's Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols defined punk's signature sound. After the band split, he formed The Professionals, starred in The Fabulous Stains and moved to Los Angeles in 1982, where he became an in-demand session guitarist for artists like Bob Dylan and Iggy Pop and released two solo albums. He later formed the '90s supergroup Neurotic Outsiders and rejoined the Sex Pistols for their 1996 "Filthy Lucre" reunion tour. In 2004 he launched Jonesy's Jukebox, an unscripted radio show with no set playlist that reinvented LA radio and later moved from Indie 103.1 to KROQ and KLOS. The author of the acclaimed 2016 memoir Lonely Boy, it is now out on paperback (via Penguin) featuring a new foreword by Noel Gallagher. Jones now tours with original bandmates Paul Cook and Glen Matlock in Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter and says it's been "incredible to get out there with these songs we wrote 50 years ago."