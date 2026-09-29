Cleveland Browns to host third annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. We intentionally foster an inclusive and welcoming non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Join the millions who love rock & roll as much as you do. Visit us in Cleveland, Ohio or at rockhall.com and follow us (@rockhall) on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, or (@rockandrollhalloffame) on Facebook.

About MC Lyte:

MC Lyte is an iconic trailblazer in Hip Hop, celebrated as both a renowned rapper and DJ. With a groundbreaking career spanning 40 years, she made history as the first solo female rapper ever nominated for a GRAMMY Award. Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including BET's I Am Hip Hop Award, honors from ADCOLOR, BET Her, the National Urban League, the Black Music Collective, a Harvard WEB DuBois award recipient.

About Metallica:

Metallica is an American heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and it has been based in San Francisco for most of its career. Alongside Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer, it is one of the "big four" founding bands of thrash metal, and its current lineup is Hetfield, Ulrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, and bassist Robert Trujillo. The band's first big breakthrough was Master of Puppets (1986), which is often called one of the greatest metal albums ever. Its 1991 self-titled album moved it toward a mainstream sound and sold more than 16 million copies in the U.S., making it the best-selling album of the SoundScan era. Metallica was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. The band has sold more than 163 million albums worldwide and has won 10 GRAMMY Awards from 26 nominations. Six of its studio albums in a row debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and its most recent album, 72 Seasons, came out in 2023.

About Steve Jones: