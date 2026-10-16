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Press Release

Savannah Bananas to bring Banana Ball back to Cleveland for two-game weekend at Huntington Bank Field

Oct 15, 2026 at 08:15 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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CLEVELAND – The Savannah Bananas, one of the hottest tickets in sports and entertainment, will return to Cleveland bringing Banana Ball to Huntington Bank Field on June 5-6, 2027, for a weekend packed with baseball, music, dancing and nonstop fun.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, fans-first version of baseball unlike anything you've ever seen. Created by the Savannah Bananas, Banana Ball is packed with 11 unique rules designed to keep the action non-stop and the crowd on their feet from the first pitch to the last out.

TICKET INFORMATION

With fans nationwide eager to experience Banana Ball in person, tickets for the event will be available through a lottery system. The ticket lottery is now open at BananaBall.com/Tickets and closes on Saturday, October 31 at midnight (ET).

Fans looking to secure their spot before general ticket sales can explore premium hospitality options designed to take the event experience to the next level. Fans interested in purchasing a suite or premium hospitality location can contact the Browns ticketing department at 440-891-5050 or tickets@clevelandbrowns.com.

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