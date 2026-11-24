BEREA, Ohio – The Browns will celebrate "The Land," the new scripted Hulu drama set in the world of the Cleveland Browns, at Huntington Bank Field when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football Nov. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The game is presented by Visit Central Florida.

"The Land," from Emmy® -nominated creator Dan Fogelman, follows fictional Browns head coach Danny Roarke, played by Christopher Meloni, as the franchise navigates challenges on and off the field. The series also stars Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Chloe Bennet, Bridget Moynahan, William H. Macy, and Omar Epps. The series is produced by 20th Television and Skydance Sports Entertainment.

"There's nothing quite like a Sunday night in Cleveland, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate 'The Land,'" said Brent Rossi, Chief Marketing Officer at Haslam Sports Group. "The series truly captures the passion that makes Browns fans and our city so special. We look forward to welcoming the cast to Huntington Bank Field and giving our fans an early look before the show premieres in February."

On gameday, fans will see "The Land" come to life throughout the night, including cast appearances and special experiences starting on Dawg Pound Drive. Inside Huntington Bank Field, fans seated in the Dawg Pound will receive "The Land" themed rally towels.

"This show was made with the fans in mind, so there's no better place to give them a first taste than at an actual game," said Jason T. Reed, Head of Scripted at Skydance Sports Entertainment. "Cleveland fans are the heart of this story, and we can't wait for them to see themselves reflected in it when 'The Land' premieres in February."

A cast member from "The Land" will serve as honorary coin toss captain and join the Browns' team captains at midfield before kickoff. At halftime, stars Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore, Sam Corlett and Tanner Zagarino will take part in an on-field Q&A moderated by Browns gameday hosts Steph Floss and Bridget Linton. Moore plays Brooke Durkin, the daughter of the Browns' fictional team owner. Corlett plays the head coach's son and rookie quarterback Connor Roarke, and Zagarino plays Roarke's eldest son, Henry.