Browns continue fight against cancer with annual "Crucial Catch" game against Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 18

BEREA, Ohio – As part of their commitment to the National Football League's (NFL) and American Cancer Society's (ACS) Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, the Cleveland Browns will host their annual cancer awareness game, presented by University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center, against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Huntington Bank Field. Since 2009, the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative has served as a league-wide effort to encourage early detection and promote risk-reduction strategies across multiple types of cancer.

"We are proud to partner with the Cleveland Browns on Crucial Catch in order to help educate our community about the importance of cancer prevention, screening and early detection," said Ted Teknos, MD, President and Scientific Director of UH Seidman Cancer Center. "Early detection saves lives, but once a patient is diagnosed with cancer, the latest advances in surgery, radiation therapy and innovative clinical trials are creating new hope for patients every day."

Throughout October, the Browns and University Hospitals will recognize those affected by cancer through a series of events leading up to the Crucial Catch game. This year, players, staff, and fans will also wear custom Cleveland Browns-branded shoelaces designed to reflect the seven colors of the Crucial Catch ribbon, each representing a different form of cancer. These laces serve as personal tributes to loved ones affected by the disease and will be worn throughout the month.

"Cancer touches nearly every family in our community, including many within our own organization," said Jenner Tekancic, Vice President of Community Relations for Haslam Sports Group. "Crucial Catch is a chance for all of us to come together, honor those who are fighting or have fought this disease and remind people how important early detection can be. We're grateful to University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center for their partnership and for the care they provide to so many families across Northeast Ohio."

During the Browns Give Back event on Tuesday, Oct. 6, T Spencer Fano, G Zak Zinter, LB Quincy Williams and LB Winston Reid, along with Browns staff and players' wives and partners as part of Stripes United, visited the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge to spend time with patients, families and enjoy dinner. Williams and Reid are two of several members of the Cleveland Browns organization who have personal ties to cancer, as both lost their mothers to a battle with breast cancer.

The Browns also supported Hope Lodge as the principal sponsor of this year's American Cancer Society Discovery Ball, providing more than 220 nights of free lodging for patients and caregivers facing cancer. Browns alumnus Brian Brennan served as executive co-chair of the gala, and Williams recorded a video message thanking attendees for their support and for helping bring hope to families. Opened in 1995, the Hope Lodge facility offers 24/7 staffing service and a home away from home with 43 guest rooms for patients and caregivers located near Cleveland-based cancer treatment facilities.

Browns players, including C Elgton Jenkins, RB Quinshon Judkins, DE Isaiah McGuire and LB Winston Reid, also visited UH Seidman Cancer Center and UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 13, to spend time with patients, families and medical staff.

On game day, Dawg Pound Drive will feature representatives from UH Seidman Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society, who will share information about cancer awareness, prevention and early detection. Zeta Tau Alpha alumnae and collegiate members will also return for their 24th consecutive year to distribute Think Pink ribbons in support of breast cancer awareness. Fans who have been impacted by cancer, or whose loved ones have been, can show their support by picking up an Honor Placard at the UH tent on Dawg Pound Drive or at Guest Services inside the stadium.

During pregame, 50 cancer survivors, family members and caregivers selected by ACS will be on the field to assist with the presentation of the flag. An additional 125 survivors and representatives will line the end zone, with representatives including American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, Browns' Stripes United and University Hospitals. There will also be pediatric patients from UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in attendance at the game with two participating as Kickoff Kids during the first and second half.

Breast cancer survivor Heather Pilisy will serve as the game's honorary coin toss captain. Pilisy was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2025, just one month after her wedding. Given her history of cancer, Heather underwent a double mastectomy with Pamela Li, MD at UH followed by chemotherapy with Takae Mizukami, MD, and radiation therapy with Janice Lyons, MD at UH. She completed treatment in August 2026 and is looking forward to cheering on her two daughters at their softball games and attending Sunday's game.

As part of the University Hospitals Survivorship Program, Luke Williams will take part in the third annual pregame Bell Ringing Ceremony, a hospital tradition signifying the end of chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Luke was diagnosed with colorectal cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs. With care from Lauren Henke, MD, a radiation oncologist at UH who has used adaptive radiotherapy to target tumors, and David Bajor, MD, a medical oncologist who manages his chemotherapy, Luke has been able to coach his daughter in softball and basketball and attend his son's baseball and soccer games. Lauren Chiec, MD, a thoracic medical oncologist who focuses on lung cancer and is heavily involved in research and immunotherapy, will also be recognized during the second quarter.

The Browns will continue to honor and recognize those impacted by all forms of cancer during the month of October through Crucial Catch events and programming. Later this month, the Browns will host their fifth-annual Halloween Fashion Show for children battling cancer. Hosted at Huntington Bank Field, kids from The Littlest Heroes and UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and Browns players will walk the runway together to show off their Halloween costumes for families in attendance.