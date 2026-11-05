Browns nominate Assistant Team Physician Dr. Benjamin Boswell for 2026 Salute to Service Award

BEREA, Ohio - The NFL (National Football League) and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced this year's nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award recognizes individuals across the league who go above and beyond to honor, empower and connect with the military community. The Cleveland Browns are proud to name Dr. Benjamin Boswell, an Assistant Team Physician and a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army Reserve Medical Corps, as the club's 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award nominee.

"Salute to Service is about honoring those who have given so much for our country, and we are fortunate to have one of them as part of our Browns family," said Jenner Tekancic, Vice President of Community Relations for Haslam Sports Group. "Dr. Boswell's dedication to caring for others both in uniform and in our community reflects the very best of what this award stands for, and we're proud to nominate him as our 2026 Salute to Service Award nominee."

Boswell has served as an Assistant Team Physician for the Browns for the past seven years while also practicing as a Primary Care Sports Medicine and Emergency Medicine Physician at University Hospitals, the Official Healthcare Provider for the Cleveland Browns. Throughout that time, he has continued to answer the call as an Army Reserve officer, deploying three times to the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury, Operation Sledgehammer and Operation Inherent Resolve. On each deployment, he put his medical expertise to work caring for the service members carrying out those missions.

"Dr. Boswell embodies the values we strive to uphold at University Hospitals including service excellence, integrity and compassion," said James Voos, MD, Cleveland Browns Head Team Physician and Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at University Hospitals. "Whether he is caring for athletes on the sidelines, patients in our communities or service members deployed around the world, he brings the same unwavering commitment to others. We are proud to see his extraordinary contributions recognized through this NFL Salute to Service nomination and grateful for the example he sets every day for our caregivers, patients and community."

His connection to the military extends to his family. His wife, Dr. Christina Boswell, also serves in the Army Reserve and practices medicine at University Hospitals. The couple is raising two young children while both wearing the uniform, an experience that reflects the sacrifice and resilience of military families nationwide.

Through his service, Boswell honors those in uniform by standing alongside them, empowers service members through his skills as a physician and connects the Browns organization to the military community through his example of service before self. As a physician, Army officer, husband, father and member of the Browns family, he represents the spirit of the Salute to Service Award.

As the award's presenting sponsor, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and banking to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the recipient's military nonprofit charity of choice.

Fans can show their support by voting at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now through Monday, November 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One vote per nominee per day is permitted. Fan voting will help determine the award's three finalists, who will be announced in January 2027. The award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the league's annual primetime awards special, during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.