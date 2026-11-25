BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns coaches and players will champion meaningful causes through the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football Nov. 29 on NBC at Huntington Bank Field. Now in its 11th year, My Cause My Cleats is a player-led initiative in which players, coaches and staff wear custom-designed cleats to raise awareness and funds for a philanthropic organization that they hold close to them.

This season, the team will spotlight various causes, including healthcare, youth and community, and education and mentorship. The Browns collaborated with several artists on this year's designs, including Cleveland-area artists Leslie Gillissie and Jonathon Hrusovsky of Hrusovsky's Custom Kicks.

Browns Stay in the Game! (SITG!) Attendance Network ambassador and Bay Village native LS Rex Sunahara visited his alma mater, Bay High School, on Oct. 27 for a special design party. Students in an art class designed the cleats Sunahara will wear to promote SITG!, the Browns initiative working to reduce chronic absenteeism for students across Northeast Ohio.

LB Carson Schwesinger will represent Browns Play Football, the team's initiative dedicated to shaping the future of the sport through youth and high school development. Since joining the Browns in 2025, Schwesinger has been an active part of the team's efforts to grow youth and high school football in Northeast Ohio, participating in events such as Special Olympics, Jr. Browns Bowl and local youth football camps. Through his cleats, a donation will be made to Special Olympics Ohio.

Schwesinger and P Corey Bojorquez will also represent the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio. Schwesinger served as a co-chair of the 2026 Taste of the Browns, the team's annual event benefiting the food bank and throughout the 2026 season, Bojorquez is donating to the food bank's Backpack for Kids program for every punt he lands inside the 20-yard line, helping provide food to children across Northeast Ohio.

Many players including T Spencer Fano, WR Jimmy Horn Jr., C Elgton Jenkins, T Dawand Jones, S Donovan McMillon, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, LB Quincy Williams, G Zak Zinter and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg have chosen to support cancer-related organizations.

Seven players have chosen to represent their own foundations.

S Grant Delpit will showcase GD Express, a foundation committed to giving back to communities.

QB Dillon Gabriel will support the I'm Inspired Foundation, empowering the next generation through education, mentorship, sports and wellness in his home community in Hawaii.

DT Mike Hall Jr. will highlight the Big Mike Foundation which invests in the next generation of leaders growing up in Northeast Ohio.

Along with representing A Kid Again, RB Quinshon Judkins will also support his HumanFirst Foundation to uplift youth and adults across Cleveland through mentorship, resources and community-driven initiatives.

QB Shedeur Sanders will represent the Legendary Impact Foundation, supporting youth, families, and communities through mentorship, school initiatives, and direct local outreach

CB Denzel Ward will promote his Make Them Know Your Name foundation in honor of his late father to focus on education, prevention and treatment for heart health.

QB Deshaun Watson is representing Deshaun Watson Foundation which empowers communities with limited access to resources through education, health, housing and opportunities that inspire hope and create positive change.

Watson's cleats were designed by Jackson, a 10-year-old from Smithville, Ohio, who visited the Browns' facility as a Browns Give Back special guest, watching practice and meeting players. Jackson was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in June and is undergoing chemotherapy. Throughout his treatment, he has shown remarkable strength, courage, and resilience.

Browns General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Andrew Berry, will represent two Browns Give Back initiatives, SITG! and a local flag football program in Cleveland, the Golden Guardians. His cleats were designed by his three children.

The Browns recognize and strive to serve the community through players' own incentives and through Browns Give Back. For My Cause My Cleats, each pair of cleats holds a special meaning and tells a story that every player and coach personally care strongly about.